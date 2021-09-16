Bijoux Birks Launches Two-Day Pop-Up Wedding Chapel in Toronto

Each couple will walk down the aisle to live music and will be married in a 15-minute ceremony performed by a legal officiant. Everything from décor to bouquets and boutonnières will be provided. The ceremony will be followed by a 45-minute reception that includes a celebratory toast and light catering for up to 20 guests. A photographer will also be on site to capture the joyous occasion.

All couples who enter will also receive 15% off Bijoux Birks wedding bands. Couples must register by Wednesday, September 22nd and winners will be notified by Friday, September 24th, 2021.

"So many couples have had to deal with delayed and cancelled weddings over the past 18 months," says Jean-Christophe Bédos, President and Chief Executive Officer of Birks Group Inc. "We are thrilled to offer couples the opportunity to get married at our Bijoux Birks Pop-up Wedding Chapel and celebrate their love."

As a wedding gift, Bijoux Birks will be making a donation in the name of all couples to First Assist, an Indigenous charitable organization motivating youth to achieve and succeed.



