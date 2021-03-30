Biion Footwear and DC Comics create limited edition Batman and Superman Collection

It's your turn to be a hero in these limited edition kicks



TORONTO, March 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Bruce Wayne isn't the only one with cool gear these days! Thanks to Biion Footwear and DC Comics, one-of-a-kind performance and leisure shoes featuring the iconic emblems of Batman and Superman are soon to be available for adults and kids. A pre-sale launch began on Biion's website on March 26, 2021.

It's finally your turn to be the hero in these limited edition kicks. (CNW Group/Biion Footwear)

The super shoes are made in the same style that Biion is renowned for: elevated EVA footwear with a rubber sole that allows for comfort and performance during activities like golfing, boating, as well as everyday life. The Batman footwear features a black body with the classic golden bat symbol across the toebox. The Superman version features a steel blue body with a red toebox, completed with the iconic red and gold "S'' emblem.

"Now it's your turn to be a hero," says Rick Buchanan, founder of Biion. "DC Comics have long sparked our collective imagination and influenced pop culture. We knew our customers and fans of the Dark Knight and Man of Steel would love the opportunity to suit up in these limited edition kicks."

These shoes are the latest in a superhero line released by Biion Footwear. In December, Biion Footwear unveiled its Wonder Woman shoe to celebrate the release of Warner Bro.'s Wonder Woman 1984.

The launch of the Batman and Superman footwear is now taking place and will have both unisex adults and kids sizes available for pre-order at www.biionfootwear.com .

Images of Biion Footwear's superhero collection can be found here .



About Biion Footwear

Biion Footwear was developed to inspire and empower people to make the most of all they do in life. Their customers are tastemakers, trailblazers, trendsetters and influencers. The company was born out of a vision to create a versatile, comfortable, slip-on shoe that not only stands out from the crowd but attracts a crowd and fits a vast array of consumers. Footwear designed for those bold enough to embrace their own rules.



About DC

DC, a WarnerMedia Company, creates iconic characters, enduring stories, and immersive experiences that inspire and entertain audiences of every generation around the world and is one of the world's largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. As a creative division, DC is charged with strategically integrating its stories and characters across film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, interactive games, DC UNIVERSE INFINITE digital subscription service and community engagement portal.

