BigTime Software Launches Foresight to Improve Resource Planning and Management

New Module Enables Growing Professional Services Firms to Easily Plan Teams, Improve Utilization and Accurately Forecast Better Business Results

CHICAGO, March 6, 2024 /CNW/ -- BigTime Software, a leading provider of Professional Services Automation software for mid-sized firms, is excited to announce the launch of BigTime Foresight. This innovative resource management module enables companies to understand the impact today's resourcing decisions have on longer-term financial performance, and to quickly model and iterate plans with ease as projects and capacity change.

Professional services organizations continue to demand improved transparency in the tracking of budgets and costs. The need for Resource Management software has never been more important in driving profitable growth for those firms. A recent report from Aberdeen Strategy and Research found that getting resource management right more than doubles a business' chance of delivering projects on time and on budget (78.4% vs 36% and 79.8% vs 38.1% respectively). BigTime Foresight is designed to allow mid-sized firms to tackle that challenge without having to hire specialized staff or go through the expensive implementations typically associated with these types of software.

"Enhancing our resource management procedures stands as a pivotal goal for us in 2024," Kevin Torf, CEO and Co-Founder of T2 Tech Group said. "We are confident that focusing our efforts here will solidify our path to future success. Working with the BigTime team has been both rewarding and collaborative, underscoring their commitment to enhancing the BigTime platform with capabilities that directly address the mission-critical needs of their clients."

Key capabilities Foresight delivers in it's initial release include:

Easily model and forecast profitability : Resource and operations professionals can quickly and easily create project budgets based on resource allocation plans, and understand how those plans impact profitability. From there they can compare forecasts to actuals to adjust when they are out of sync.

: Resource and operations professionals can quickly and easily create project budgets based on resource allocation plans, and understand how those plans impact profitability. From there they can compare forecasts to actuals to adjust when they are out of sync. Accurately understand availability, skills and costs : With a unified view of a company's talent pool (including skills, education and certificates), Foresight provides people, project and demand calendars that visualize workloads, while the availability heatmap (which tracks PTO, contract changes, holidays, etc.) eliminates hours spent in resource planning meetings.

: With a unified view of a company's talent pool (including skills, education and certificates), Foresight provides people, project and demand calendars that visualize workloads, while the availability heatmap (which tracks PTO, contract changes, holidays, etc.) eliminates hours spent in resource planning meetings. Balance capacity and utilization across teams : Firms can plan for and meet market demand with a holistic view of resource skills and availability. Find replacement feature suggests alternatives when resources are booked, and Foresight helps identify capacity issues with its over-utilization detection capabilities.

: Firms can plan for and meet market demand with a holistic view of resource skills and availability. Find replacement feature suggests alternatives when resources are booked, and Foresight helps identify capacity issues with its over-utilization detection capabilities. Highlight and share insights to make better decisions together: Real-time reports provide insight and perspective into the operations of a firm's business that can easily be shared with key stakeholders, including "plans-to-actuals" to ensure projects are on track and delivering value.

"Staffing projects can feel like you're playing speed chess," Brian Saunders, BigTime's founder and CEO said. "Every move you make can have major implications, and they aren't always obvious when your finger is on the piece. Foresight lets you play to win, and it lets you do that at scale and in real-time, so your planning operations can keep up with your business. It lets you plan accurately and iterate quickly."

"Our beta customers are already seeing real results and we are excited to get this broadly into our customers' hands," Saunders said. "This is a challenging business environment, and helping them get more from their current teams is one of our top priorities."

Unlock the full potential of your projects and teams with Foresight. Visit www.bigtime.net/bigtime-foresight for more information or to schedule a demo.

About BigTime Software:

BigTime takes the guesswork out of utilization, capacity planning, and project profitability while driving operational efficiency for professional services organizations. Our award-winning Professional Services Automation software provides project planning, budgeting, time and expense tracking, and invoicing, all backed by powerful reporting and analytics. We help accountants, architects, engineers, IT services firms, and management consultants budget, track, and bill their most important asset: time. To see why thousands of growing professional services organizations rely on BigTime's cloud-based software to more easily manage their businesses and effectively plan for tomorrow, visit bigtime.net .

Contact Information:

Chris Angell

BigTime Software

[email protected]

