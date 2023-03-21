Big Wreck Tap March 24th As The Release Date For "7.3", The Highly Anticipated Third Instalment In The "7" Trilogy

TORONTO, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Big Wreck to release "7.3", the third ep in the aptly titled "7" trilogy, on Friday March 24th, 2023. The album will be available on all streaming platforms, limited edition CD, and collectors edition cassette tapes.

This series of EPs, recorded during the pandemic at Noble Street Studios in Toronto, Ontario, marked the band's 7th studio release, and has been released as 3 EPs, 7.1, 7.2, and 7.3. "With everyone being pulled in so many different directions, and attention spans being so limited today, it made sense to share these songs in a more palatable way," says Ian Thornley, the band's songwriter, vocalist, lead-guitarist and producer. "The pandemic brought so many challenges to everyone, we count ourselves lucky to have had the time to write, and record such a vast array of music, and 7.3 wraps it up so well" says Thornley.

The band leads the announcement with a surprise offering, "Melody & Sound", which fans are able to hear now, on all streaming platforms. The 4 additional tracks, to round out the 3 EPs is like a grab bag of the best Big Wreck has to offer. "There are catchy moments with real pop/rock sensibility, some dark and emotional moments, and I think the whole series wraps up well, with the closing track, 'Haunted'," Thornley says.

The EP has been available through pre-sales, and some unique packages have already sold out within the band's loyal fanbase. To support the release, the band kicks off the first leg of the "7" tour with 7 straight sold out theatre shows in Brampton, Oakville, Guelph, Kingston, Brampton, St. Catharines, and Richmond Hill. The second leg will be announced on March 26th, and the tour stretches all year through December, seeing the band play over 60 shows in Canada and the US, with announcements coming throughout the spring and summer.

