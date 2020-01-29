Big Tech Companies join Excelovate in Toronto to offer Jobs, Scholarships & Business Grants for Black Students and Entrepreneurs

"If we can't see it... we don't think we can be it. I want to showcase the amazing career opportunities in STEAM industries. It's my mission to ensure that all communities are aware that there is room at the table for people with the right desire and skills." said Claudette McGowan, founder of BAIE.

Here's what you can expect:

Attendees will hear from scholarship recipients, entrepreneurs, trailblazers and emerging artists. The event will also feature a keynote and panel discussion moderated by recognizable leaders in the Black community.

The Lions Lair live pitch competition is an annual favourite with one entrepreneur winning the $15,000 business grant. Last year's winner of the Lions Lair live pitch Ermias Nagatu, founder of Wishplay said;

"After completing an entrepreneurship program in partnership with Toronto Community Housing and George Brown, I discovered the Lion's Lair with BAIE. I decided to enter because even if I didn't win, my goal was to share the journey to inspire other start-up entrepreneurs to pitch. After winning the competition, we were able to enhance our marketing outputs and scale our team. The biggest value for me was the relationships I formed. I am very grateful for platforms like BAIE and the Lion's Lair Pitch Competition."

The event also awards ten students with $5,000 scholarships each, and connects students with top-tier companies that are actively hiring diverse talent for STEAM roles.

"We're happy to be joined by new partners, City of Toronto, George Brown College, Rangle.io, TD Bank and #movethedial." - Tom Best, First Book Canada

The event will be held at York Mills Gallery @ 1885 Leslie Street (Leslie & York Mills). Tickets can be purchased for $20, please visit this link for more information.

#BAIE2020

SOURCE Excelovate

For further information: For interviews please contact Amoye Henry, [email protected], 416.509.1608

Related Links

www.excelovate.com

