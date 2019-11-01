Big Sky Music Festival Announces 2020 Artist Headliner

More than just a country music festival, Big Sky returns with a full day of friends and family fun including a craft market loaded with artisan talent, a classic car show and new this year a sparkling big rig show & shine. Also returning are numerous food and beverage vendors to satisfy your summer festival cravings.

Can't wait until Saturday of the festival to get your dose of country music? No problem! On-site camping for tents and RVs open on Friday, July 17 with Big Sky kicking off the weekend with a pre-party that evening for all campers and RVers.



Big Sky Music Festival is excited to reconnect with fans from last year and to meet new friends at this year's must-attend event. Limited early bird tickets for the festival are on sale at noon ET today at www.bigskymusicfestival.ca

About Big Sky Music Festival

Launched in 2019, Big Sky Music Festival is a classic country music and camping festival from Republic Live, the producers of the award-winning Boots and Hearts Music Festival. Held at the custom-designed Burl's Creek Events Grounds in Oro-Medonte, Ontario the festival also includes a craft market, classic car show, big rig show & shine and a variety of food and beverage vendors. www.bigskymusicfestival.ca



About Burl's Creek Event Grounds

Burl's Creek is Canada's largest outdoor event venue, with the capacity for more than 100,000 people and 45,000 campers. Spread over 600 acres of pristinely landscaped grounds featuring multiple natural amphitheatres and forested performance areas, Burl's Creek has played host to many of the biggest names in entertainment including The Rolling Stones, Arcade Fire, Neil Young, Miranda Lambert, Sam Smith, The Killers and many more. www.burlscreek.com



