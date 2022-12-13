BIG ROCK BREWERY SECURES NEW MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH BROWNS SOCIAL HOUSE LTD.

Highlights:

Big Rock has secured a new multi-year customer marketing agreement with Browns Social House Ltd. to produce and distribute Social Lager and Social IPA to their locations across Canada ; and





; and This agreement represents significant beer volume for the Corporation and is an exciting opportunity that compliments Big Rock's national production and distribution footprint;

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSX: BR) ("Big Rock" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce a new 3-year customer marketing agreement (the "Customer Marketing Agreement") with Browns Social House Ltd. ("Browns"), a growing partner in the casual dining segment, to produce and distribute Social Lager and Social IPA to their locations across Canada. Browns is headquartered in Vancouver with over 70 locations across Canada, operating under the trade names of Browns Socialhouse, Browns Crafthouse, and Liberty Kitchen.

"We are proud to be working with such a great customer in the hospitality industry with a shared commitment to quality and consumer experience," stated Stephen Giblin, Interim President & CEO. "We look forward to a long-term partnership with Browns and growing our businesses together."

"We are very excited to be working closely with Big Rock to produce and distribute our proprietary beer for all of our Canadian restaurant brands," said Browns President, Scott Ward. "Big Rock is an industry leader when it comes to quality, consistency, service, and health and safety standards."

About Big Rock Brewery Inc.

In 1985, Ed McNally founded Big Rock to contest the time's beer trends. Three bold, European-inspired offerings – Bitter, Porter and Traditional Ale – forged an industry at a time heavy on easy drinking lagers and light on flavour. Today, our extensive portfolio of signature beers, ongoing seasonal offerings, six ciders (Rock Creek Cider® series), custom-crafted private label products and other notable, licensed alcoholic beverages keeps us at the forefront of the craft beer revolution and still proudly contesting the beer and alcoholic beverage trends of today. Big Rock has brewing operations in Calgary, Alberta, Vancouver, British Columbia, and Toronto, Ontario. Big Rock trades on the TSX under the symbol "BR". For more information on Big Rock visit www.bigrockbeer.com.

