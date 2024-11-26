BIG ROCK BREWERY INC. SECURES NEW MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSX: BR) ("Big Rock" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a new 3-year production agreement with a strategic partner (the "Agreement").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Corporation will produce various ready-to drink ("RTD") and Beer beverages at its brewing, packaging and warehousing facility in Calgary and anticipates incremental volumes of 50,000 hectolitres or more annually. "This agreement, combined with our previously announced multi-year deal signed on August 12, brings the total new contracts secured this year to 100,000 hectoliters, and marks another significant milestone as we continue to execute on our strategic plan to drive growth in volumes and revenues & grow our RTD production footprint. Our continued investment in our production capabilities and in our people were instrumental in securing the agreement." stated David Kinder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Big Rock.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or Big Rock's future performance. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information are not facts, but only predictions and generally can be identified by the use of statements that include words or phrases such as, "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "likely", "may", "project", "predict", "propose", "potential", "might", "plan", "seek", "should", "targeting", "will", and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Big Rock believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon by readers, as actual results may vary materially from such forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified, in their entirety, by this cautionary statement.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the following: the anticipated incremental volumes of 50,000 hectolitres or more annually as a result of the Agreement and the expected benefits therefrom; and Big Rock's belief that it will continue to execute on its strategic plan to drive growth in volumes and revenues.

With respect to the forward-looking statements listed above and contained in this press release, management has made assumptions regarding, among other things: the incremental volumes anticipated as a result of the Agreement; the demand for RTD products; the Corporation's ability to perform its production obligations under the Agreement; the Corporation's ability to sell the RTD products produced in Alberta; the functionality of the Corporation's recently introduced high-speed, continuous-motion packaging equipment; the ability of the counterparty under the Agreement to perform and comply with its obligations thereunder, including with respect to its payment obligations; and the Corporation's ability to continue to execute on its strategic plan to drive growth in volumes and revenues.

Some of the risks which could affect future results and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information and statements contained herein include the risk factors set out in the Corporation's annual information form for the year ended December 30, 2023 which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and also include, but are not limited to the risk that the assumptions of Big Rock's management in respect of the Agreement, including, without limitation, the aforementioned assumptions, may not be correct.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of assumptions and risk factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking information and statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information and statements included in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Big Rock does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information and statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless so required by applicable securities laws.

About Big Rock Brewery Inc.

In 1985, Ed McNally founded Big Rock to contest the time's beer trends. Three bold, European-inspired offerings – Bitter, Porter and Traditional Ale – forged an industry at a time heavy on easy drinking lagers and light on flavour. Today, our extensive portfolio of signature beers, ongoing seasonal offerings, six ciders (Rock Creek Cider® series), custom-crafted private label products and other notable, licensed alcoholic beverages keeps us at the forefront of the craft beer revolution and still proudly contesting the beer and alcoholic beverage trends of today. Big Rock has brewing operations in Calgary, Alberta and Toronto, Ontario. Big Rock trades on the TSX under the symbol "BR". For more information on Big Rock visit www.bigrockbeer.com

