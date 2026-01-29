Big Rock Brewery Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSX: BR) ("Big Rock" or the "Corporation") is excited to announce the appointment of Mr. William Woods to the position of Chief Financial Officer, effective February 28, 2026. Mr. Woods has been in the role since August 28, 2025 on an interim contract.

Mr. Woods joins us with over 25 years of Senior and C-suite financial leadership experience, and a proven track record of cost management and margin improvement, accountability, mentorship, and team building, resulting in significant profit growth. Prior to joining Big Rock, Mr. Woods most recently served as CFO at Dyand Mechanical Systems Inc., and prior to that has held multiple senior financial roles across the manufacturing, hospitality, natural resource/mining, biotech, transportation, telecommunications and real estate sectors.

"I look forward to working with Bill, with the vast amount of experience, he is a great addition to the talent currently on our team. We now have all the management pieces in place to significantly grow our business and expand into new markets" said David Kinder, President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Big Rock Brewery Inc.

In 1985, Ed McNally founded Big Rock to contest the time's beer trends. Three bold, European-inspired offerings forged an industry at a time heavy on easy drinking lagers and light on flavour. Today, our extensive portfolio of signature beers, ongoing seasonal offerings, ciders (Rock Creek Cider® series), hard teas (White Peaks® series) along with custom-crafted private label products and other notable, licensed alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages keeps us at the forefront of the beverage revolution and still proudly contesting the beverage trends of today. Big Rock has brewing operations in Calgary, Alberta, Vancouver, British Columbia, and Toronto, Ontario. Big Rock trades on the TSX under the symbol "BR". For more information on Big Rock visit www.bigrockbeer.com.

