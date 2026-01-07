Big Rock Announces an addition and a replacement to the Board of Directors

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSX: BR) ("Big Rock" or the "Corporation") announces changes to its Board of Directors.

To support the strategy to grow the distribution and logistics business, the company, after an independent third-party search process, has appointed Mr. Pat Carey to the Board of Directors, effective January 5, 2026.

Mr. Carey is a Canadian business leader and the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Wallace & Carey, one of Canada's largest independent distribution and logistics companies. He is also the co-founder of Sitewise Solutions, a software platform focused on optimizing warehousing and logistics operations for emerging brands and growth-stage businesses, primarily in Western Canada.

Mr. Carey holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree (Finance) from Acadia University and brings extensive executive leadership and board experience to the Company.

Director Replacement

The Company also announces that Mr. Don Noone, VN Capitals Board representative, has resigned effective December 31, 2025.

Mr. James Vanesak, also from VN Capital, has been appointed to the Board. Mr. Vanesak is the sole Principal of VN Capital Management, LLC, a value-investing firm he co-founded in 2002. Mr. Vanasek was formerly Chairman of the Board at Ceres Global Ag. Corp,. Prior to forming VN Capital, Mr. Vanasek spent the previous three and a half years working at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

He is a member of the New York State Bar Association. Mr. Vanasek earned a B.A. degree from Yale University, a J.D. degree from Columbia University Law School, and an M.B.A. degree from Columbia University Business School.

The Board would like to thank Mr. Noone for his service and valuable contributions during his tenure.

SOURCE Big Rock Brewery Inc.

For further information, please contact: David Kinder, President & Chief Executive Officer, or Bill Woods, Interim Chief Financial Officer: Phone: (403) 720-3239, Fax: (403) 720-3641, Email: [email protected]