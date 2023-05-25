BIG ROCK BREWERY INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

CALGARY, AB, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSX: BR) ("Big Rock" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all resolutions at its annual general meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting"). The resolutions approved at the Meeting were as follows:

The resolution to fix the number of directors of the Corporation to be elected at the Meeting at four (4) directors was approved.

The resolution to appoint the four (4) nominees as directors of the Corporation to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, or until their successors are elected or appointed, was passed by way of ballot and each of the directors received the following votes for their election:

Nominee

Votes For

Percent

Votes Withheld

Percent Kathleen McNally-Leitch

651,754

91.10 %

63,695

8.90 % P. Donnell Noone

647,104

90.45 %

68,345

9.55 % Stephen J. Giblin

646,763

90.40 %

68,686

9.60 % Alanna McDonald

652,142

91.15 %

63,307

8.85 %



The resolution to appoint MNP LLP as the Corporation's auditors was approved.

About Big Rock Brewery Inc.

In 1985, Ed McNally founded Big Rock to contest the time's beer trends. Three bold, European-inspired offerings – Bitter, Porter and Traditional Ale – forged an industry at a time heavy on easy drinking lagers and light on flavour. Today, our extensive portfolio of signature beers, ongoing seasonal offerings, six ciders (Rock Creek Cider® series) and custom-crafted private label products and other notable, licensed alcoholic beverages keeps us at the forefront of the craft beer revolution and still proudly contesting the beer and alcoholic beverage trends of today. With brewing operations in Calgary, Alberta, Vancouver, British Columbia, and Toronto, Ontario. Big Rock trades on the TSX under the symbol "BR". For more information on Big Rock Brewery visit www.bigrockbeer.com

