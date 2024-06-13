BIG ROCK BREWERY INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

CALGARY, AB, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSX: BR) ("Big Rock" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all resolutions at its annual general meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting"). The resolutions approved at the Meeting were as follows:

The resolution to fix the number of directors of the Corporation to be elected at the Meeting at five (5) directors was approved.

The resolution to appoint the five (5) nominees as directors of the Corporation to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, or until their successors are elected or appointed, was passed by way of ballot and each of the directors received the following votes for their election:

Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Kathleen McNally-Leitch 642,171 66.96 % 316,937 33.04 % P. Donnell Noone 644,196 67.17 % 314,912 32.83 % Stephen J. Giblin 632,011 65.90 % 327,097 34.10 % Linda A. Thomas 634,233 66.13 % 324,875 33.87 % George Croft 931,496 97.12 % 27,612 2.88 %

The resolution to appoint MNP LLP as the Corporation's auditors was approved.

About Big Rock Brewery Inc.

In 1985, Ed McNally founded Big Rock to contest the time's beer trends. Three bold, European-inspired offerings – Bitter, Porter and Traditional Ale – forged an industry at a time heavy on easy drinking lagers and light on flavour. Today, our extensive portfolio of signature beers, ongoing seasonal offerings, six ciders (Rock Creek Cider® series) and custom-crafted private label products and other notable, licensed alcoholic beverages keeps us at the forefront of the craft beer revolution and still proudly contesting the beer and alcoholic beverage trends of today. With brewing operations in Calgary, Alberta, Vancouver, British Columbia, and Toronto, Ontario. Big Rock trades on the TSX under the symbol "BR". For more information on Big Rock Brewery visit www.bigrockbeer.com

SOURCE Big Rock Brewery Inc.

please contact: David Kinder, President & Chief Executive Officer, or Michael Holditch, Interim Chief Financial Officer:, Phone: (403) 720-3239, Fax: (403) 720-3641, Email: [email protected]