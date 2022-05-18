BIG ROCK BREWERY INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

CALGARY, AB, May 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSX: BR) ("Big Rock" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all resolutions at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting"). The resolutions approved at the Meeting were as follows:

The resolution to fix the number of directors of the Corporation to be elected at the Meeting at five (5) directors was approved.

The resolution to appoint the five (5) nominees as directors of the Corporation to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, or until their successors are elected or appointed, was passed by way of ballot and each of the directors received the following votes for their election:

Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Kathleen McNally-Leitch 2,692,472 93.32% 192,731 6.68% James Riddell 2,693,645 93.36% 191,558 6.64% P. Donnell Noone 2,857,272 99.03% 27,931 0.97% Stephen J. Giblin 2,691,972 93.30% 193,231 6.70% Alanna McDonald 2,694,172 93.38% 191,031 6.62%

The resolution to appoint Ernst & Young LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants of Calgary, Alberta as the Corporation's auditors was approved.

The resolution to approve the unallocated stock options under the Corporation's stock option plan was approved with 2,773,835 (96.14%) of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

The resolution to approve the unallocated restricted share unit awards under the Corporation's restricted share unit award plan was approved with 2,772,437 (96.09%) of the shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour of the resolution.

For further information: Wayne Arsenault, President & Chief Executive Officer, or Anand Ramnath, Interim Chief Financial Officer: Phone: (403) 720-3239, Fax: (403) 720-3641, Email: [email protected]