Big Rock Brewery Inc. Announces Director Resignation

CALGARY, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSX: BR) ("Big Rock" or the "Corporation") today announced that Mr. Robert Peters has resigned from the Corporation's Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective immediately.

"Rob has played an integral part in growing the Big Rock brand to where it is today and we are tremendously grateful for his dedicated service and guidance on our Board for over 17 years," said President & CEO Wayne Arsenault, "On behalf of the Board, management and staff at Big Rock, we would like to thank Mr. Peters for his years of dedicated service, inspiration and motivation as a director."

Mr. Peters has agreed to remain involved with Big Rock in a newly distinguished role of Director Emeritus.

About Big Rock Brewery Inc.

In 1985, Ed McNally founded Big Rock to contest the time's beer trends. Three bold, European-inspired offerings – Bitter, Porter and Traditional Ale – forged an industry at a time heavy on easy drinking lagers and light on flavour. Today, our extensive portfolio of signature beers, ongoing seasonal offerings, five ciders (Rock Creek Cider® series), custom-crafted private label products and other notable, licensed alcoholic beverages keeps us at the forefront of the craft beer revolution and still proudly contesting the beer and alcoholic beverage trends of today. Big Rock has brewing operations in Calgary, Alberta, Vancouver, British Columbia, and Toronto, Ontario. Big Rock trades on the TSX under the symbol "BR". For more information on Big Rock visit www.bigrockbeer.com

