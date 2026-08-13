BIG ROCK BREWERY INC. ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF PRESIDENT & CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSX: BR) ("Big Rock" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has unanimously appointed David Kinder, President & Chief Executive Officer, to the Company's Board of Directors, effective August 12, 2026.

Since joining the Company as President & Chief Executive Officer in January 2024, Mr. Kinder has led the execution of the Company's strategic priorities, including operational improvements, growth initiatives and increasing market demand. The Board believes that deep understanding of the Company's operations, customers, employees and long-term strategy will be a valuable addition to the Board's diverse breath of knowledge, experience and perspective.

Stephen Giblin, Chair of the Board, commented: "David has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a strong commitment to creating long-term value for our shareholders. We welcome him as a director and look forward to his contributions to our strategy and governance."

Mr. Kinder brings over 36 years of experience in the industry, including leadership roles in ABI/Mill Street Brewery (VP Operations), Amsterdam Brewing Co.,(VP Operations) and Coca-Cola (GM and Global Roles). As President & Chief Executive Officer, he is responsible for the Company's overall strategic direction, operational performance and growth initiatives.

About Big Rock Brewery Inc.

In 1985, Ed McNally founded Big Rock to contest the time's beer trends. Three bold, European-inspired offerings – Bitter, Porter and Traditional Ale – forged an industry at a time heavy on easy drinking lagers and light on flavour. Today, our permanent ales and lagers, the Rock Creek series of craft ciders, the White Peaks family of hard tea beverages, a continually changing selection of seasonal and limited-edition beers and other licensed alcoholic beverages keeps us at the forefront of the craft beer revolution and still proudly contesting the beer and alcoholic beverage trends of today. Big Rock has brewing operations in Calgary, Alberta. Big Rock trades on the TSX under the symbol "BR". For more information on Big Rock visit www.bigrockbeer.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. These statements relate to expectations regarding future events or Big Rock's future performance based on certain assumptions made by Big Rock. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, may be forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Big Rock believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon by readers, as actual results may vary materially from such forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified, in their entirety, by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Big Rock Brewery Inc.

For further information, please contact: David Kinder, President & Chief Executive Officer, or Bill Woods, Chief Financial Officer, Phone: (403) 720-3239, Fax: (403) 720-3641, Email: [email protected]