BIG ROCK BREWERY INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

CALGARY, AB, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSX: BR) ("Big Rock" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that its shareholders approved all resolutions at its annual general meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting"). The resolutions approved at the Meeting were as follows:

The resolution to fix the number of directors of the Corporation to be elected at the Meeting at five (5) directors was approved.

The resolution to appoint the five (5) nominees as directors of the Corporation to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the Corporation, or until their successors are elected or appointed, was passed by way of ballot and each of the directors received the following votes for their election:

Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Kathleen McNally-Leitch 17,768,131 99.38 % 110,912 0.62 % Stephen J. Giblin 17,742,582 99.24 % 136,461 0.76 % Linda A. Thomas 17,741,631 99.23 % 137,412 0.77 % Patrick Carey 17,838,186 99.77 % 40,857 0.23 % James T. Vanasek 17,770,323 99.39 % 108,720 0.61 %

The resolution to appoint MNP LLP as the Corporation's auditors was approved.

About Big Rock Brewery Inc.

In 1985, Ed McNally founded Big Rock to contest the time's beer trends. Three bold, European-inspired offerings – Bitter, Porter and Traditional Ale – forged an industry at a time heavy on easy drinking lagers and light on flavour. Today, our extensive portfolio of permanent ales and lagers, the Rock Creek series of craft ciders, the White Peaks family of hard tea beverages, a continually changing selection of seasonal and limited-edition beers and other licensed alcoholic beverages keeps us at the forefront of the craft beer revolution and still proudly contesting the beer and alcoholic beverage trends of today. Big Rock has brewing operations in Calgary, Alberta. Big Rock trades on the TSX under the symbol "BR". For more information on Big Rock visit www.bigrockbeer.com

SOURCE Big Rock Brewery Inc.

For further information, please contact: David Kinder, President & Chief Executive Officer, or Bill Woods, Chief Financial Officer: Phone: (403) 720-3239, Fax: (403) 720-3641, Email: [email protected]