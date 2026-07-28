BIG ROCK BREWERY INC. ANNOUNCES SECOND LIEN FINANCING

CALGARY, AB, July 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSX: BR) ("Big Rock" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has closed a $2.0 million second lien financing (the "Second Lien Financing") with VN Capital Fund I, LP ("VN Capital").

VN Capital and Big Rock have agreed to terms on a financing that will enable the Corporation to focus on capital projects and optimization opportunities and support ongoing operations. The Second Lien Financing will bear interest rates at prime plus 500-basis points and will have a maturity date of September 29, 2026.

VN Capital is a principal shareholder and "insider" of the Corporation and James Vanasek, a director of Big Rock, is a co-founder, principal and managing partner of VN Capital Management, LLC, the manager of VN Capital. The Board of Directors approved the Second Lien Financing (with Mr. Vanasek abstaining) and determined that the Second Lien Financing is on reasonable commercial terms that are not less advantageous to Big Rock than if the loan thereunder was obtained from a person dealing at arm's length with Big Rock.

About Big Rock Brewery Inc.

In 1985, Ed McNally founded Big Rock to contest the time's beer trends. Three bold, European-inspired offerings – Bitter, Porter and Traditional Ale – forged an industry at a time heavy on easy drinking lagers and light on flavour. Today, our permanent ales and lagers, the Rock Creek series of craft ciders, the White Peaks family of hard tea beverages, a continually changing selection of seasonal and limited-edition beers and other licensed alcoholic beverages keeps us at the forefront of the craft beer revolution and still proudly contesting the beer and alcoholic beverage trends of today. Big Rock has brewing operations in Calgary, Alberta. Big Rock trades on the TSX under the symbol "BR". For more information on Big Rock visit www.bigrockbeer.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. These statements relate to expectations regarding future events or Big Rock's future performance based on certain assumptions made by Big Rock. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, may be forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Big Rock believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon by readers, as actual results may vary materially from such forward-looking statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified, in their entirety, by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Big Rock Brewery Inc.

For further information, please contact: David Kinder, President & Chief Executive Officer, or Bill Woods, Chief Financial Officer: Phone: (403) 720-3239, Fax:(403) 720-3641, Email: [email protected]