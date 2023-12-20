BIG ROCK BREWERY INC. ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF NEW PRESIDENT & CEO

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSX: BR) ("Big Rock" or "the Corporation") is pleased to announce that after an extensive search, Mr. David Kinder will be appointed as President and CEO of Big Rock Brewery effective January 8, 2024.

Mr. Kinder brings a wealth of experience having previously held multiple strategic level positions in the beverage industry. Mr. Kinder most recently served as Vice President of Mill Street Brewing Company from 2018 to the present. Prior to joining Mill Street, Mr. Kinder held a Vice President role with Amsterdam Brewing from 2016-2018 and several senior leadership roles across business units in Coca-Cola North America.

"I'm excited to be joining the Big Rock team. Big Rock Brewery is a pioneer of the Canadian craft industry with a history of producing high quality beverages and bringing innovation to market. I look forward pursuing all the upside that is present in Big Rock and building upon the company's legacy of excellence." said Mr. Kinder.

Chairman of the Board, Stephen Giblin commented, "On behalf of the Board and all the stakeholders at Big Rock, I am very pleased to welcome David. We are excited to have David's 20+ years' experience in the beer and beverage industry along with his track record of delivering growth and operational excellence"

About Big Rock Brewery Inc.

In 1985, Ed McNally founded Big Rock to buck the time's beer trends. Three bold, European-inspired offerings – Bitter, Porter and Traditional Ale – forged an industry at a time heavy on easy drinking lagers and light on flavour. Today, our ten signature beers, ongoing seasonal offerings, four ciders (Rock Creek Cider® series) and custom-crafted private label products keep us at the forefront of the craft beer revolution, still proudly bucking the time's beer trends. Big Rock brews in Calgary, Alberta, Vancouver, British Columbia, and Toronto, Ontario.

For more information on Big Rock Brewery visit www.bigrockbeer.com

SOURCE Big Rock Brewery Inc.

For further information: Stephen Giblin, Chairman of the Board, Phone: (403) 720-3239, Email: [email protected]