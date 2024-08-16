Big Rock Brewery Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSX: BR) ("Big Rock" or the "Corporation") is excited to announce the appointment of Mr. James Chong to the position of Chief Financial Officer, effective August 16th, 2024. Mr. Chong will replace Mr. Michael Holditch, who served as the Corporation's Interim Chief Financial Officer for the past 13 months.

James joins us with over 20 years of financial leadership experience, and a proven track record of driving cost and performance improvements, resulting in significant revenue growth. Prior to joining Big Rock, Mr. Chong served as Chief Financial Officer at Korite International Limited Partnership and prior to that as CFO with Cematrix Corp, and has held senior roles for a number of companies within the Oil & Gas sector. James started his career with Ernst & Young. James hold s a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calgary and is a CPA and a CFA charter holder.

James will be a key member of the Corporation's executive leadership team, reporting directly to David Kinder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Big Rock, as Big Rock continues execution of a well crafted strategy by the CEO to improve the performance of the company. "We believe James is the right financial leader for Big Rock's evolution and that James' background and skillset will help us achieve our financial goals and objectives" said Mr. Kinder. It is anticipated that James will collaborate on a variety of areas, including risk management, corporate strategy, governance and continuous improvement initiatives.

The Big Rock board of directors and management team would like to thank Michael Holditch for serving as Interim Chief Financial Officer and helping lead the Corporation through a critical phase. Mr. Holditch will be transitioning into a senior advisory role within the Corporation.

About Big Rock Brewery Inc.

In 1985, Ed McNally founded Big Rock to contest the time's beer trends. Three bold, European- inspired offerings forged (san industry at a time heavy on easy drinking lagers and light on flavour. Today, our extensive portfolio of signature beers, ongoing seasonal offerings, ciders (Rock Creek Cider® series), hard teas (White Peaks® series) along with custom-crafted private label products and other notable, licensed alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages keeps us at the forefront of the beverage revolution and still proudly contesting the beverage trends of today. Big Rock has brewing operations in Calgary, Alberta, Vancouver, British Columbia, and Toronto, Ontario. Big Rock trades on the TSX under the symbol "BR". For more information on Big Rock visit www.bigrockbeer.com.

For further information, please contact: David Kinder, President & Chief Executive Officer, Phone: (403) 720-3239, Fax: (403) 720-3641, Email: [email protected]