Big Rock Brewery Announces Retirement of Brewmaster and Vice President, Operations, Paul Gautreau and Appointment of Successors

CALGARY, AB, April 21, 2021 /CNW/ - Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSX: BR) ("Big Rock" or the "Corporation") today announced the retirement of Brewmaster and Vice President, Operations, Paul Gautreau, effective June 1, 2021, after an illustrious career with Big Rock spanning over 35 years. Big Rock would like to thank Paul for his years of service with the Corporation and recognize him for his invaluable contributions in establishing Big Rock as one of Canada's premier craft breweries.

Wayne Arsenault, President & CEO said, "We thank Paul for his many years of leadership and strategic contributions that helped transform Big Rock from a small local brewery to a nationally recognized brand. Among all his achievements throughout his career, his greatest legacy will be the impact he has had on our people and the mentorship and inspiration he has provided to the next generation of brewers across the industry. On behalf of our employees, partners, and board of directors, I would like to wish Paul all the best as he heads on to his well-deserved retirement".

"It has been an honor and privilege being a part of the Big Rock story since its inception," said Mr. Gautreau. "I am enormously proud of the Big Rock legacy, where the Corporation stands today and am excited to see where the team takes the business given the encouraging prospects ahead. I wish them all success".

The Corporation is pleased to announce the appointment of Sam Galick to the role of Vice President, Operations and Graham Kendall as Director of Brewing Operations and Brewmaster. Both will be working closely with Mr. Gautreau over the coming weeks to ensure a smooth transition.

Mr. Galick brings a wealth of experience to the Corporation with more than 30 years of industry and manufacturing transformation experience in senior leadership roles with Moosehead Breweries, Molson Coors and Coca-Cola.

"I am thrilled to be joining Big Rock to lead the operations group at such a transformational time and am excited to be a significant contributor to the Corporation's growth plans," said Mr. Galick "Big Rock has a tremendous history and I look forward to being a part of leading such an exciting next chapter for the Corporation."

Mr. Kendall brings more than 30 years of industry experience and technical brewing expertise to the Corporation. He holds Master of Science – Brewing, Malting and Distilling – Distinction from Heriot-Watt University and Master of Business Administration from the University of Calgary. Mr. Kendall also has professional experience working with well-known brands such as AB InBev (Labatt), Beam Suntory & Great Western Malting.

"Now that Big Rock's growth strategy is firmly in-place, we are evolving the operations leadership structure to support strategic growth with focus on capital improvement initiatives and associated process improvement undertakings," said Mr. Arsenault.

In 1985, Ed McNally founded Big Rock to contest the time's beer trends. Three bold, European-inspired offerings – Bitter, Porter and Traditional Ale – forged an industry at a time heavy on easy drinking lagers and light on flavour. Today, our extensive portfolio of signature beers, ongoing seasonal offerings, six ciders (Rock Creek Cider® series), custom-crafted private label products and other notable, licensed alcoholic beverages keeps us at the forefront of the craft beer revolution and still proudly contesting the beer and alcoholic beverage trends of today. Big Rock has brewing operations in Calgary, Alberta, Vancouver, British Columbia, and Toronto, Ontario. Big Rock trades on the TSX under the symbol "BR". For more information on Big Rock visit www.bigrockbeer.com.

