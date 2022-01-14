BIG ROCK BREWERY ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF CFO

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSX: BR) ("Big Rock" or the "Corporation") today announced that Mr. Don Sewell has resigned from his position as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of Big Rock, effective February 11, 2022. Mr. Sewell has accepted a new position in a different industry.

Commenting on Mr. Sewell's resignation, Wayne Arsenault, Big Rock's President & CEO said, "On behalf of the employees and Board of Directors of Big Rock, I want to thank Don for his leadership and the significant contributions he has made to the business over the past few years. Don is a young, ambitious executive and I'm excited to watch him chase something entrepreneurial."

The Corporation has appointed, effective February 11, 2022, its current Director of Finance, Bill Hahn, as interim CFO. Mr. Hahn has over two decades of experience as an auditor, controller and finance executive of public companies.

The Corporation will initiate a search for a permanent CFO with the capabilities and qualifications to help support and accelerate Big Rock's long term growth plans.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Sewell stated, "It has been an honour and privilege serving as CFO of such a storied Alberta company. Over the last year the organization has been working hard to 'gear up' for growth and I look forward to watching the business achieve such growth over the coming years."

About Big Rock Brewery Inc.

In 1985, Ed McNally founded Big Rock to contest the time's beer trends. Three bold, European-inspired offerings – Bitter, Porter and Traditional Ale – forged an industry at a time heavy on easy drinking lagers and light on flavour. Today, our extensive portfolio of signature beers, ongoing seasonal offerings, six ciders (Rock Creek Cider® series), custom-crafted private label products and other notable, licensed alcoholic beverages keeps us at the forefront of the craft beer revolution and still proudly contesting the beer and alcoholic beverage trends of today. Big Rock has brewing operations in Calgary, Alberta, Vancouver, British Columbia, and Toronto, Ontario. Big Rock trades on the TSX under the symbol "BR". For more information on Big Rock visit www.bigrockbeer.com.

SOURCE Big Rock Brewery Inc.

For further information: Wayne Arsenault, President & Chief Executive Officer: Phone: (403) 720-3239, Fax: (403) 720-3641, Email: [email protected]