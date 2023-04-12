CALGARY, AB, April 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSX: BR) ("Big Rock" or the "Corporation") and Edmonton Folk Music Festival are excited to announce a partnership extension.

As an independent craft brewery, community engagement and contributions are foundational to Big Rock and its ethos. Supporting events and artists is a longstanding tradition for Big Rock and Big Rock is proud to be partners with the Edmonton Folk Music Festival for over 30 years.

BIG ROCK BREWERY ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF PARTNERSHIP WITH THE EDMONTON FOLK MUSIC FESTIVAL (CNW Group/Big Rock Brewery Inc.)

"My father, Ed McNally, founder of Big Rock, made it his mission to combine his passion for craft beer with his commitment to support cultural events and community" said Kathleen McNally, Vice-Chair of Big Rock's board of directors, "Big Rock's continued support for the arts community is driven by Ed's passion. At Big Rock, we continue to celebrate this legacy of supporting amazing art, talented artists, and incredible audiences with our exceptional craft beer. We love being at this party."

Terry Wickham, Producer of the Edmonton Folk Music Festival, says "Big Rock has been a great partner for over 30 years. I try to have quality in all areas of the Folk Festival and Big Rock ensures that we have that in their range of beers and ciders.

"Community is at the heart of Big Rock, and we support numerous non-profits that work to make our communities brighter and bring people together" said Dave Maess, Marketing Manager of Big Rock. "The Edmonton Folk Music Festival celebrates those unmatched moments spent with great friends, incredible music and artists in the heart of our Canadian summers, we're excited to share those moments with our world-class craft beers in hand for 2023, and beyond."

Big Rock will be giving away Big Rock prize packs, which include tickets to the 2023 Edmonton Folk Music Festival, across the city of Edmonton this summer to commemorate the ongoing partnership. Follow @bigrockbrewery on Instagram or visit Big Rock Brewery's Facebook page for updates.

The 44th annual Edmonton Folk Music Festival will take place at Gallagher Park in Edmonton, Alberta, from August 10th to 13th, and we're excited to be shoulder to shoulder with music lovers – just like our craft beer, it's an event for everyone. See you on the hill!

About Edmonton Folk Music Festival

Beginning in 1980 with one staff and 300 volunteers, the Edmonton Folk Music Festival has grown and matured to become one of the leading folk festivals in the world. Now boasting a volunteer force of over 2700, the festival is a charitable not-for-profit society dedicated to bringing in the best of folk music from Edmonton, Canada, and around the world.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or Big Rock's future performance. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information are not facts, but only predictions and generally can be identified by the use of statements that include words or phrases such as, "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "likely" "may", "project", "predict", "propose", "potential", "might", "plan", "seek", "should", "targeting", "will", and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Big Rock believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon by readers, as actual results may vary materially from such forward-looking statements. These statements are expressly qualified, in their entirety, by this cautionary statement. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to: Big Rock's expectations that its partnership with the Edmonton Folk Music Festival will continue beyond 2023; that Big Rock will be giving away prize packs and the contents thereof; that Big Rock will provide updates on its Instagram and Facebook pages; and the anticipated timing and location of the Edmonton Folk Music Festival.

With respect to the forward-looking statements listed above and contained in this news release, management has made assumptions regarding, among other things: demand for Big Rocks products; the Corporation's ability to perform its obligations under its partnership with the Edmonton Folk Music Festival; and that the Edmonton Folk Music Festival will occur when anticipated.

Some of the risks which could affect future results and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information and statements contained herein include the risk factors set out in the Corporation's annual information form, which is available at www.sedar.com and also include, but are not limited to, the risk that management's assumptions in respect of the partnership with the Edmonton Folk Music Festival, including the demand for Big Rock's products, the Corporation's ability to perform its obligations, and the timing of the Edmonton Folk Music Festival, may not be correct.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of assumptions and risk factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Big Rock does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information and statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless so required by applicable securities laws.

About Big Rock Brewery Inc.

In 1985, Ed McNally founded Big Rock to contest the time's beer trends. Three bold, European-inspired offerings – Bitter, Porter and Traditional Ale – forged an industry at a time heavy on easy drinking lagers and light on flavour. Today, our extensive portfolio of signature beers, ongoing seasonal offerings, six ciders (Rock Creek Cider® series), custom-crafted private label products and other notable, licensed alcoholic beverages keeps us at the forefront of the craft beer revolution and still proudly contesting the beer and alcoholic beverage trends of today. Big Rock has brewing operations in Calgary, Alberta, Vancouver, British Columbia, and Toronto, Ontario. Big Rock trades on the TSX under the symbol "BR". For more information on Big Rock visit www.bigrockbeer.com.

SOURCE Big Rock Brewery Inc.

For further information: Stephen Giblin, Interim President & Chief Executive Officer, or Dave Maess, Marketing Manager Partnerships & Events: Phone: (403) 720-3239, Fax: (403) 720-3641, Email: [email protected]