BIG ROCK BREWERY ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF INTERIM-CFO

CALGARY, AB, July 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Big Rock Brewery Inc. (TSX: BR) ("Big Rock" or the "Corporation") today announced that Mr. Ron Love has resigned from his position as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of Big Rock, effective July 5, 2023 and will be pursuing other interests.

Commenting on Mr. Love's resignation, Mr. Stephen Giblin, Big Rock's Interim President & CEO said, "On behalf of the employees and Board of Directors of Big Rock, I want to thank Ron for his hard work, leadership and the significant contributions to the business."

The Corporation has appointed, effective July 6, 2023, Michael Holditch as Interim Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Holditch joined Big Rock as a consultant in April of 2023 and was the Chief Financial Officer at Lynx Air for the last seven years. Prior to working with Lynx, Michael served as Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Hockey Administration/Assistant General Manager of the Calgary Flames over a twenty-year period. Michael has been a Chartered Professional Accountant since 1992.

