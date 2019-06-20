BIG on Bloor Festival 2019

TORONTO, June 20, 2019 /CNW/ - BIG on Bloor Festival opens its 12th year on July 20th with a pedestrian takeover of Bloor Street West, Dufferin to Lansdowne, from noon until midnight. Celebrating community magic, creativity, and diversity through arts and culture, the concept is "All Colours as Equal," designed by multidisciplinary artist Jacquie Comrie in "homage to our diverse human spectrum."

Artsite x Bloordale returns for its second year with various location-based projects until July 27th. Curated by Festival Director Darren Leu, anticipate a colourful mural by Jacquie Comrie, a large-scale installation by Christina Mazzulla & Shanna Van Maurik, live painting by Mony Zakhour, Billy Franklin, Jordan McKie, Andre Kan, and KIZMET, and in-house happenings.

Sonic Future Bloor launches featuring local emerging and legendary talent that highlights the vast range of musical cultures in Toronto. Programmed by Kvesche Bijons-Ebacher, Amanda Norsworthy, and Melissa Vincent, headliners are hip-hop rising star Keynes Woods, Harrison at the "frontlines of the city's R&B renaissance," and Afro-Brazilian percussion group Baque de Bamba led by JUNO-nominated Aline Morales. Mexican pop artist Selené, soul-pop artist Renee the Voice, R&B and neo-soul artist Nala, and bassoonist Jeff Burke also perform.

JOUEZ Participatory/Performance Art Projects, curated by Carla Garnet, presents 10 original projects by local artists with practices reflecting the diversity of the community. Returning alumnae artists include Addae Nurse, Clint Griffin, Natalie Wood & Nila Gupta, and Impulse[B]. New to JOUEZ are Hollis Baptiste, Sebastien Miller, Ajuki Webster and an up and coming trans collective.

Card-Yard presented by PULP: Reclaimed Materials Art and Design, curated by Rotem Yaniv, animates its 7th edition. A new moveable sculpture made of reclaimed and cull lumber will be created in addition to successful installations from previous years – PULP: Make and PULP: Obstacle – modular playgrounds out of reclaimed plywood and cardboard tubes. PULP's Ksenija Spasic will invite participants to make art out of reclaimed wallpaper, and the Card-Yard stage will host dance, magic, music and more.

Plus exciting collaborations bring Dames Making Games' arcade and InterAccess' inflatable forms to the Festival, The Word On The Street 30th Anniversary preview, an interactive karaoke booth by Bump TV, and Evolve Skate Camp. All this in addition to 100+ vendors sharing the street with Bloordale shops, bars, restaurants, and reptiles.

BIG on Bloor Festival is free and open to everyone.

