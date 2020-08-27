BIG HQ Reinvents Corporate Holiday Party as Interactive & Customizable Virtual Holiday Family Show

'There's No Place Like Home For The Holidays' combines the best of events and custom content to create a new kind of corporate holiday party for businesses with interactive entertainment broadcast virtually amid COVID-19

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Toronto's acclaimed event management company, BIG HQ, announced the launch of There's No Place Like Home For The Holidays, a single pre-produced show featuring customizable programming and interactive high-quality entertainment, developed in association with the legendary Ross Petty Productions, that is now available for companies to purchase as a virtual corporate holiday party focused on kids and their families.

BIG HQ FIRST TO TRANSFORM THE COMPANY HOLIDAY PARTY INTO VIRTUAL SHOW WITH INTERACTIVE STORYLINES FOR ITS CLIENTS

BIG HQ works with multinational brands like adidas, KPMG, CIBC, PCL Construction, Warner Bros., and Procter & Gamble for its highly entertaining and experiential private, corporate, and charitable events. This year, BIG HQ has converted its customary live event format to remotely entertain employees and their families with the first holiday party alternative befitting for safe distancing in response to COVID-19.

"'Home For The Holidays' is a new kind of holiday party for business leaders to host that is both affordable and easy to implement amid COVID-19 using digital media, said BIG HQ, CEO Bram Goldstein. "We're taking everything we love about producing corporate parties, conferences, product launches and award shows to create a once-in-a-lifetime virtual event that will captivate Canadian families. Kids deserve an exceptionally lively holiday party this year so we're going over the top and producing an elaborate show that will serve an important purpose: to fill children's hearts with the feeling of true holiday spirit."

'HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS' IS PRODUCED BY BIG HQ IN ASSOCIATION WITH FAMED CANADIAN THEATRE PRODUCER AND PANTOMIME PRO, ROSS PETTY

Because Canadians need an especially enormous injection of fun this year, BIG HQ has engaged the veritable ringleader of holiday LOLs, Ross Petty, to bring his quintessential pantomime performance to There's No Place Like Home For The Holidays. Theatre producer Ross Petty has been making Canadian families laugh-out-loud with his famed holiday-season family musicals for 25 years at Toronto's historic Elgin Theatre.

In addition to transforming BIG HQ's traditional event format into a broadcast event, 'Home For The Holidays' is the first pre-produced virtual holiday show by Ross Petty Productions to include completely customizable programming segments and brand activations. Sales packages include multiple interactive segment options for businesses to choose from like magic performances, dance parties, celebrity cameos, sing-a-longs, appearances by Santa Claus himself, and so much more!

Company holiday parties are traditionally a tangible expression of business owners' appreciation for employees; they're culture-building and keep people motivated, happy and feeling appreciated by their bosses. 'Home For The Holidays' is a brilliant corporate holiday party alternative that will transform living rooms across Canada into joyous celebrations for the whole family.

A PORTION OF SALES PROCEEDS FROM 'HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS' WILL BE DONATED TO KIDS HELP PHONE, CANADA'S ONLY 24/7 E-MENTAL HEALTH SERVICE OFFERING FREE, CONFIDENTIAL SUPPORT IN ENGLISH AND FRENCH TO YOUNG PEOPLE.

A portion of the proceeds from each sale will be donated to Kids Help Phone in support of Canadian young people who are struggling with mental health during COVID-19. With 20+ years of experience producing and managing events that inject life into many national brands, BIG HQ has designed this exciting initiative to make a positive impact on mental health — especially that of kids.

"COVID-19 has had a tremendous impact on kids' mental health and wellness. We are responding to the changing world we live in by using our expertise and resources in a new way, to reward how brave kids have been this year with a huge dose of holiday magic, said Bram Goldstein, CEO BIG HQ. "And, because contributing to community wellness is more pertinent to our company mission than ever, we're making a considerable donation to Kids Help Phone with proceeds from 'Home For The Holidays,' as Canada's e-mental health virtual care leader in providing free support for youth via phone and text for all young people coast–to-coast-to-coast."

About BIG HQ

BIG HQ is a transformative event management company with twenty years of expertise in utilizing the power of storytelling for spectacular entertainment. BIG HQ events help brands define their culture, spark a connection with guests, and increase engagement with extraordinary marketing activations. BIG HQ works with premium brands and business organizations in Canada and the United States including KPMG, CIBC, adidas, Procter & Gamble, Warner Brothers, PCL Construction, and several others.

About Bram Goldstein

Bram Goldstein is the founder and Chief Experience Officer of BIG HQ with 20 years of leadership experience influencing brand perception and impeccable event performance for top-tier global brands in North America. As a visionary leader in event management, Goldstein steers his team to always try new things, find new opportunities for differentiation, and to execute with precision.

About Ross Petty Productions

Ross Petty Productions has introduced the magic of live theatre to thousands of Ontario families through its audience-interactive holiday Pantomimes at Toronto's Elgin Theatre since 1996. Past shows have starred Kurt Browning, Karen Kain, Bret "Hitman" Hart and "Mr. Dressup" Ernie Coombs."

