Big Brothers Big Sisters of Toronto and Eight Capital Raise $563,000

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - More Toronto children and youth facing adversity will have access to positive mentorship opportunities thanks to the partnership between Big Brothers Big Sisters of Toronto (BBBST) and independent investment bank Eight Capital.

BBBST is pleased to recognize Eight Capital for their fundraising efforts, securing $563,000. This brings Eight Capital's total charitable giving to BBBST to more than $1.3 million since 2021.

Eight Capital's donation will be used towards supporting the Regent Park Community and the Downtown East Region of Toronto. With a Full Community Sponsorship, matches between Littles (children and youth) and Bigs (adult volunteers), In-School Programs and a Post-Secondary Readiness Group will be supported. Participants in mentoring programs see positive results in mental health, education, career opportunities and civic engagement. BBBST's work has proven to be an impactful intervention in the lives of local youth, helping to improve social-emotional skills through strong, developmental mentor relationships.

"Positive role models make the difference between potential, and epic success. We are so proud to help provide BBBST with just a few more tools to help a few more kids," said Winston Miles, Principal and Head of Institutional Equity Sales at Eight Capital. "Working together to support our community and give the kids better access to programming today is the best way to cultivate a brighter future for Toronto."

"Our collaboration with BBBST is very important to our team at Eight Capital," said David Morrison, Principal, President and CEO of Eight Capital. "Our fundraising event for BBBST is something our team looks forward to all year long. We are especially proud of securing this result in a difficult market."

"We are so filled with gratitude for Eight Capital's continued support of BBBST's work in the Regent Park Community. With their gracious contributions each year, we are able to further expand our impact in the Regent Park Community, helping to build more mentoring relationships and offer programming to help youth thrive," said Leanne Nicolle, President and CEO of BBBST. "With funds raised from this year's Thanksgiving Fundraiser, BBBST can also expand our work beyond the boundaries of the Regent Park Community to the Downtown East Region of Toronto; we're looking forward to continuing this important work."

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of Toronto

For 113 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Toronto (BBBST) has enabled life-changing mentoring relationships to ignite the power and potential of young people in Toronto. In 2023, BBBST mentors volunteered over 35,500 hours, mentoring 1,228 youth across the city. BBBST's data-driven framework provides successful outcomes for young people facing adversity. To learn more about BBBST, visit our website, https://bbbstoronto.com/

About Eight Capital

Eight Capital is a 100% principal-owned Canadian, full-service investment dealer. Its primary businesses include investment banking, equity research and institutional sales and trading. The partnership was established by a group of elite professionals with experience at leading Canadian bank-owned and boutique brokerages. Eight Capital is a leading independent dealer, offering the best advice and execution for clients.

SOURCE Eight Capital

For further information: Please contact: Melanie Paradis, Texture Communications: [email protected]