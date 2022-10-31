Big Bang Certified™ as a Great Place to Work® for the Fourth Year in a Row

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Big Bang, an international consulting firm that helps organizations optimize and streamline processes through planning digital strategy and deploying business solutions, is pleased to announce that they have been once again Certified™ as a Great Place to Work® after a thorough, independent analysis conducted by the Great Place to Work Institute® Canada. This certification is based on employees' direct feedback as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about their workplace experience.

Big Bang is committed to each employee's well-being 24/7, 365 days a year, a standard of excellence embraced by Julie Brunet, their Human Resources Director. And therein lies the genius and reasoning as to why Big Bang is once again Certified™ as A Great Place To Work® and has been since 2019.

"At Big Bang, one of our greatest strengths is that we truly believe that tech and HR work hand-in-hand and in doing so, we create a culture where individuals can thrive. A happy employee who is acknowledged and supported with goals and a career path will do more and achieve more. And that creates a culture of doers, leaders, and where peers support each other," said Julie Brunet, Director of Human Resources at Big Bang.

The philosophy at Big Bang is to not sweat the small stuff. They don't get bogged down in who works from where and they embrace a flexible model where employees collaborate and connect from hubs all over the world. They use their best-in-class software to connect their employees in all time zones and their know-how to support them every step of the way with a personalized HR approach.

By fostering a positive culture that reinforces individuality, the Big Bang HR department has created an enviable workplace that offers much more than a steady paycheck. Big Bang employees enjoy company benefits, including weekly lunch and learns, mentorship programs, and even yoga and fitness programs. The company also offers state-of-the-art facilities, the latest work equipment and access to best-in-class tools and a fully stocked kitchen in each office to support employees in their day-to-day activities and remote work. Additionally, they offer paid training and management programs for those looking to further their career. It's all part of what they call ' Big Bang Nation '.

Big Bang's philosophy is one echoed by Nancy Fonseca, Senior Vice President of Great Place to Work® Canada, who says that a great workplace is about the level of trust that employees experience from their leaders, the level of pride they have in their jobs, and the extent to which they enjoy their colleagues. Fonseca stated: "Our data shows that great workplaces benefit from stronger financial performance, reduced turnover, and better customer satisfaction than their peers. What's more, work environments with trust at the foundation are ripe for innovation, agility, resilience, and efficiency."

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work® recognizes Canada's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. Visit us at www.greatplacetowork.ca or find us on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada.

About Big Bang

Big Bang is a consulting firm that helps organizations optimize and streamline processes through planning digital strategy, deploying business solutions, and creating organizational alignment. Our purpose is to create tangible value for our customers by streamlining business systems, connecting information between systems, aligning strategy with technology, and providing support to develop organizational expertise. Our vision is for all people in every organization to have direct access to the information that enables them to do their best work anywhere and every day. With headquarters in Montreal, Canada, offices in Paris, Mauritius, Toronto, and a presence in the United States and London, we aim to serve enterprises of all sizes and industries worldwide.

