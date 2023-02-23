Bidmii Chosen To Participate in Google for Startups Accelerator Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Bidmii, a Toronto-based tech start-up revolutionising the home improvement industry, today announced its admittance into the Google for Startups Accelerator Canada program.

"We are thrilled to be offered the opportunity to participate in this very prestigious program," said Jon Christensen, CEO of Bidmii. "We look forward to leveraging Google's expertise in machine learning and artificial intelligence as we continue to build that side of our business, and provide competitive advantages for the contractors using our system."

Earlier this year, Bidmii launched its first AI integrations that allow contractors to effortlessly craft their bios and create quotes for all types of renovations and home improvement projects.

Iran Karimian, Google's Startup Ecosystem Development Lead for Canada added: "Bidmii is an excellent example of a Canadian startup that is leveraging technology to solve real-world problems. We are excited to have them join the accelerator and look forward to seeing their progress in the coming months."

The Bidmii platform is a unique approach to doing business online. The quoting and payment process is simple and secure, allowing businesses of all sizes to get things done efficiently. With the help of Google's Accelerator program, Bidmii will continue to innovate and provide world-class services to their users.

The accelerator is designed to bring the best of Google's programs, products, people and technology to startups that leverage machine learning and AI. In addition to mentorship and technical project support, the accelerator also includes deep dives and workshops focused on product design, customer acquisition and leadership development for founders.

Google for Startups Accelerator Canada is a 10-week accelerator program for Seed to Series A Canadian technology startups. The fourth Google for Startups Accelerator Canada launches March 2023.

For more information on the Google for Startups Accelerator program, please visit https://startup.google/accelerator/canada .

About Bidmii

Bidmii is revolutionising the way homeowners and contractors interact with each other through a convenient online platform. The streamlined bidding and payment system makes it easy for renovation projects to be completed while holding funds in trust and limiting risk. Bidmii offers an efficient solution that simplifies home improvement jobs while saving time and money on both ends of the transaction.

For more information about Bidmii, please visit https://bidmii.com , or connect with us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , or LinkedIn .

For further information: Perry Schwartz, Frequency PR Inc., [email protected], 416.738.8490