Bidmii & Humm launch embedded finance product, Get it Done, Pay Later

"We are thrilled to partner and collaborate with Humm Group on this exciting new venture," said Jon Christensen, CEO of Bidmii. "When we started to explore an embedded financing solution, it was clear that legacy financing and HELOC's were stuck in the past. In Humm, we found a partner who was willing to help us fill that gap in the market."

Tim Moulton, Canadian Country Head of Humm Group, expressed his enthusiasm: "At Humm Group, we are passionate about giving customers flexible payment options that allow purchasing products and services more affordable and convenient. Bidmii's payment protection service is remarkable in its own right. We believe that our combined solution, Get it Done, Pay Later, will be a game changer in the home improvement industry."

Get it Done, Pay Later is just one more way that Bidmii is revolutionising the home improvement industry and making it easier than ever for homeowners to find contractors and invest in their homes.

About Humm Group:

Humm offers an innovative way for Canadian consumers to make important and meaningful life purchases. Providing flexible payment options for ecommerce and in-store purchases up to $30,000. They give consumers the opportunity to get what they want or need today, and pay over time in a way that suits their budget. For more information, visit https://www.shophumm.com/en-ca/

About Bidmii:

Bidmii is a Toronto-based tech start-up dedicated to revolutionising the home improvement industry by making it easy for homeowners to find contractors quickly and pay for their services securely. They provide an online marketplace where homeowners can easily search for contractors based on price, ratings, reviews and more. Their payment protection system ensures that customers receive the services they pay for, as well as access to an embedded financing solution. With Bidmii, home improvement projects are now easier and more affordable than ever.

For more information about Bidmii, please visit https://bidmii.com , or connect with us on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , or LinkedIn .

SOURCE bidmii International Inc.