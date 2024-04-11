BICOM CONTINUES ITS EXPANSION ON EUROPEAN SOIL

After Montreal, Toronto & New York, the marketing communications agency has landed in Paris.

MONTREAL, April 11, 2024 /CNW/ - bicom, the renowned marketing communications agency, has crossed the Atlantic and is announcing the opening of its 4th office, in Paris. This new geographical expansion underscores the agency's sustained growth and unwavering dedication to its prestigious portfolio of international customers, including the L'Oréal Group, Sézane, The North Face and others.

Expertise made in France

Laetitia Jallais, Vice-president, Strategy & Innovation (CNW Group/Bicom Communications Inc.)

At bicom since 2017, Laetitia Jallais, Vice President Strategies and Innovation has transferred to her homeland, France, to represent the agency there. Having started her career by co-founding a PR agency in Paris in 2006, Laetitia has since collaborated with over 60 brands in the beauty, fashion and lifestyle sectors.

"What sets bicom apart is its boldness and expertise in seizing opportunities whenever or wherever they arise, while continuously striving to innovate and differentiate. Venturing into a new market represents a significant endeavor, but our decision to expand was primarily guided by our clients' needs: on one hand, Quebec and Canadian brands seeking to export to France, and on the other, French and European brands eager to tap into the unique Canadian market. Hence, our niche market was therefore quickly identified" says Laetitia.

First mandate on French soil

bicom France signs its very 1st mandate, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, as part of the media promotion of her first book titled Close Together: Knowing Ourselves, Loving Each Other. This book about mental health will go on sale in France on May 7, 2024.

About bicom

Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit and a desire to innovate for nearly twenty years, the pan-Canadian agency bicom operates nationwide from its offices in Montreal and Toronto, as well as in the United States (New York), and now in France from its office in Paris. Its team offers comprehensive integrated communications services: media relations, influencer marketing, content creation, social media and experiential marketing. Our commitment? To respond effectively to our clients' visibility and strategic positioning objectives, without fear of daring and exploring new avenues to reach new heights.

For further information: Contact : Victoria Jigounova, Relationniste, [email protected]