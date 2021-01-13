Bibby-Ste-Croix Celebrates Centennial

"As we celebrate our first 100 years, it is truly gratifying to be surrounded by many of those who played such a significant role in the company's success" said Tom Leonard, President of Bibby-Ste-Croix. "Manufacturing has been the cornerstone of the Canadian economy. I commend our hard-working team members for their dedication and commitment to the company."

In the beginning, Bibby-Ste-Croix was only a small, local concrete block foundry. Over the past century the plant has evolved and has gained importance to the community in Quebec. This year, Bibby-Ste-Croix celebrates their industrial heritage as a premier manufacturer in Canada. The company employs over 400 team members who are responsible for the production of cast iron soil pipe and fittings used in plumbing systems across Canada. In addition, 80 team members are responsible for manufacturing street castings, manhole frames and covers, and municipal road castings.

"100 years is an extremely respectable age and one that not all companies have the chance to reach," said Peter Crofton, Vice President and General Manager of Bibby-Ste-Croix.

About Bibby

Bibby-Ste-Croix has two foundry locations in the province of Quebec. The company is privately owned and dates back to 1921. Each year Bibby reclaims thousands of tons of post-consumer scrap metal for use in the production of sustainable building products. Bibby products are also 100% recyclable at the end service which further reduces the demand on landfills. For more information visit Bibby-Ste-Croix.com.

About McWane - McWane, Inc. is a 100-year old family business based in Birmingham, Alabama with companies across the United States and across the globe. McWane continues to be the leader in delivering clean, safe drinking water around the world while focusing on the safe, environmentally friendly manufacturing of our products. For more information please visit www.mcwane.com.

