Bibby-Ste-Croix Announces Changes To Sales Team

Luc Meunier, as the National Sales and Marketing Manager, is responsible for the management of Bibby's sales team and manufacturer's representatives. His primary goals will be to enhance Bibby's value, and to foster relationships with sales representatives and mechanical contractors. During his 23-year tenure, Luc has served as Quebec province and Eastern Canada Sales Manager.

"We are pleased to welcome Luc Meunier as National Sales and Marketing Manager of Bibby-Ste-Croix. His understanding of our product offering and customer base will further enhance our commitment to providing an outstanding customer experience," said Tom Leonard, President of Bibby-Ste-Croix.

Fred Albert will continue as the Western Canada Sales Manager. Fred's continued success will play a vital role in Bibby's future. Gary Peter has taken on a new role as Senior Sales Representative. Gary will work part time to support the BC sales team by providing his extensive knowledge and experience.

Bibby has also added two new sales representatives. Rich Gibson will cover the BC area as a sales representative in Bibby's Mechanical division. Rich brings 8 years of experience in the Plumbing/HVAC/hydronic systems. In addition, Chris Montador will cover the Ontario area as a sales representative in Bibby's Mechanical division. Chris brings 9 years of experience in the plumbing industry (past 7 hears with Holdrite).

About Bibby

Bibby-Ste-Croix has two foundry locations in the province of Quebec. Bibby-Ste-Croix employs over 400 team members who are responsible for the production of cast iron soil pipe and fittings used in drain, waste and vent (DWV) plumbing systems. In addition, 80 team members are responsible for manufacturing street castings, manhole frames and covers, and municipal road castings in their St. Ours Laperle Foundry. The company is privately owned and dates back to 1921 – next year Bibby will celebrate its 100th Anniversary. Each year Bibby reclaims thousands of tons of post-consumer scrap metal for use in the production of sustainable building products. Bibby products are also 100% recyclable at the end service which further reduces the demand on landfills. For more information visit Bibby-Ste-Croix.com.

For further information: Francesca Dunbar, Director of Group Marketing, (925) 216-1828, [email protected], http://bibby-ste-croix.com

