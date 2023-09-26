BHP announces multi-year partnership with Indspire in Canada to support Indigenous education

SASKATOON, SK, Sept. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - BHP is pleased to announce a AUD$3 million (CAD$2.6 million) three-year partnership with Indspire, a leading national Indigenous registered charity in Canada that provides bursaries and scholarships to Indigenous students pursuing post-secondary education and training.

This partnership will allow Indspire to expand its Building Brighter Futures: Bursaries, Scholarships and Awards program, which provides hundreds of students every year with post-secondary bursaries – creating long-term benefit for individuals, families, and communities across the country.

BHP's commitment will help to empower Indigenous students across the country to achieve their educational goals. Tweet this BHP’s partnership with Indspire will provide hundreds of students every year with post-secondary bursaries (CNW Group/BHP Group)

The funding will also support multi-year travel grants for two important events for Indigenous students and educators – Soaring, Indigenous Youth Empowerment Gathering and the National Gathering for Indigenous Education.

The investment aligns with BHP's Indigenous Peoples Policy, Social Value Framework and its aspirations in Canada to have 20 per cent Indigenous representation across the operational workforce once the Jansen potash project commences production in 2026.

Mike DeGagné, President and Chief Executive Officer of Indspire, said:

"BHP's expanded commitment to Indspire's Building Brighter Futures bursaries and scholarships program is a meaningful commitment to empowering First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students across the country to achieve their educational goals.

"Their support for Soaring and the National Gathering will help us to create even wider circles of community, shaping meaningful change from the classroom to the boardroom. We are pleased to be broadening this significant partnership," Mike concluded.

Caroline Cox, Chief Legal, Governance and External Affairs Officer at BHP said,

"Part of our commitment to Canada is partnering with community organizations to deliver positive social and economic outcomes."

"The work Indspire is doing to break down barriers and create new opportunities for Indigenous students in Canada is critical to a more inclusive, equitable and successful future for all. BHP is thrilled to support Indspire and those who benefit from its important work," Caroline continued.

The next phase of the BHP-supported program will launch in November and run through to 2025.

About BHP

BHP is a global resources company with its Canadian operational headquarters in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and global business development headquarters in Toronto. BHP has a global workforce of approximately 80,000 people working in locations across Canada, Australia, Asia, the UK, US and the Americas. BHP produces commodities essential for global decarbonization, economic development and food security including copper, nickel, iron ore, metallurgical coal and is developing the Jansen potash project in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Further information on BHP can be found at: bhp.com

About Indspire

Indspire is an Indigenous national charity that invests in the education of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people for the long-term benefit of these individuals, their families and communities, and Canada. With the support of its funding partners, Indspire provides financial awards, delivers programs and shares resources so that First Nations, Inuit, and Métis students will achieve their highest potential. In 2021-22, Indspire provided more than $23 million through 6,612 bursaries and scholarships to First Nations, Inuit and Métis students across Canada.

Further information on Indspire can be found at: indspire.ca

SOURCE BHP Group

