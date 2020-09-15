BHER launches national online challenge to get students working on Canada's recovery

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - The Business + Higher Education Roundtable (BHER) is excited to announce the launch of the Canada Comeback Challenge , a national competition that will create up to 10,000 work-integrated learning (WIL) experiences for post-secondary students and recent graduates. The Canada Comeback Challenge is made possible by generous support from the Government of Canada.

"Canada's continued prosperity depends on young Canadians having access to the education and experience they need to succeed," said the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. "Our government is proud to support the launch of the Canada Comeback Challenge to help create new work-integrated learning opportunities for young Canadians across the country."

Through an entirely online competition, student teams will contribute to Canada's COVID-19 recovery by tackling real-world problems facing employers in the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors. Participating students will compete for a chance to pitch their ideas to a panel of Canadian leaders, receive mentorship from experienced professionals, and gain exposure to unique challenges in different sectors.

"By leveraging the creative spirit and energy of Canada's incredible students and new graduates, the Canada Comeback Challenge gives our country's young leaders the chance to play a central role in helping organizations solve some of their toughest challenges," said Val Walker, CEO of the Business + Higher Education Roundtable. "Through building connections between employers, students and mentors at a time when collaboration is critical to our recovery, the Canada Comeback Challenge is working to build back a stronger, more resilient Canada."

The opportunities created through the Canada Comeback Challenge will help fill the gap in lost work placements for students due to the pandemic. As an immersive online program, participating students will be able to collaborate with peers and professionals across the country from coast to coast to coast. Throughout the competition, students will have access to financial resources to help develop their pitches, as well as professional development courses, and mentorship and networking opportunities that will enrich their experience and support skills development for their future careers.

The opportunities made possible by the Canada Comeback Challenge will enhance collaboration between employers and students with a focus on developing solutions that will benefit our economy and support the development of a prosperous, healthy and resilient Canada.

To get involved in the Canada Comeback Challenge or to learn more, click here .

SOURCE BHER - Business + Higher Education Roundtable

For further information: Media Contact: Brianna Workman - Associate, Communications - Business + Higher Education Roundtable - 613-695-5138, [email protected]