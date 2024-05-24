BHER is supporting a zero-emission future with new WIL partner APMA and Project Arrow

OTTAWA, ON, May 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The Business + Higher Education Roundtable (BHER) is excited to announce the Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association (APMA) as a new work-integrated learning (WIL) partner, with generous support from the Government of Canada.

In partnership with Fanshawe College , Georgian College , and ApprenticeSearch.com , APMA will create more than 300 WIL experiences that will include bootcamps with dynamic showcase events, industry networking, and mentorship activities based around Project Arrow.

As a part of Canada's net-zero plans for a sustainable future, the federal government has committed to 100% zero-emission vehicle sales by 2035. APMA's Project Arrow is a fully Canadian designed and produced zero-emission concept vehicle, and this WIL partnership aims to attract new talent into the Canadian automotive parts manufacturing sector by giving students the opportunity for hands-on experience with the project.

This innovative approach addresses both Canada's net-zero commitments and the automotive manufacturing sector's need for new talent pipelines.

This partnership is one of the many ways that BHER is taking a leadership role in building pathways to green careers. Of the nearly 60,000 WILs that BHER has created to date, more than 10,000 are specifically designed for students to develop green skills. We're also producing new research into what effective training and recruitment of early talent looks like in the cleantech industry in an upcoming case study series.

