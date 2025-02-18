BHC Global Acquires POWERCONNECT.AI, Advancing AI-Powered Customer Experience in the Utility & Energy Industry

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- POWERCONNECT.AI, an innovative AI Customer Experience company, has sold a majority interest to BHC Global, a leading 25-year digital innovation consultancy. This acquisition allows BHC Global to provide advisory, project management, and testing services to scale POWERCONNECT.AI solutions across the United States, Canada, and Europe.

"POWERCONNECT.AI has found great synergy with small and mid-size utility and energy companies across the nation. To support our vision and scalability, we sought a partner who could truly enable our success. I am thrilled to collaborate with Steve Northrup and the BHC Global team; their outstanding reputation for quality and trust aligns perfectly with our vision," stated Steve Dawson, Founder & CEO of POWERCONNECT.AI.

"We view the acquisition of POWERCONNECT.AI as a significant enhancement to the BHC Global portfolio. BHC Global is committed to supporting the POWERCONNECT.AI team and its channel partners to ensure scalability and maintain the highest standards of quality control in the delivery of I Customer Experience solutions," commented Steve Northrup, CEO of BHC Global. "Steve and I are aligned in our vision to truly amplify the customer experience for utility and energy companies, and I am delighted to welcome Steve Dawson to the BHC Global family."

What does this mean for POWERCONNECT.AI customers?

This agreement means that POWERCONNECT.AI can bring an end-to-end experience from governance to selecting and assessing data sets to building additional use cases to project management to quality control and finally testing capabilities for our clients, and immediately.

POWERCONNECT.AI is already powering multiple utilities nationwide, modernizing customer service, payments, and operational workflows through seamless AI-driven automation. We will scale our growth quicker. Clients get access to the cutting-edge industry – leading products: AI Webchat; AI Self-Service Portal; AI Agent Assist; AI Training Assist; and AI Omni-Channel.

What does this mean for Channel Partners?

BHC Global will enable and support the growth of channel partnerships.

POWERCONNECT.AI is already integrated with leading platforms, including SAP, ORACLE, Hansen, AWS, Microsoft, InvoiceCloud, Kubra, Paymentus, Net2Grid, and Neptune. These pre-built integrations empower utilities to modernize customer service, payments, and operational workflows with seamless automation. POWERCONNECT.AI will continue working with current System Integrators (SIs) in utility projects, fostering these relationships while also onboarding and enabling new SIs.

About BHC Global

BHC Global is DIGITAL INNOVATION. AMPLIFIED.

BHC Global (formerly Blue Heron Consulting) is a 25-year digital innovation consultancy delivering hi-impact results through value-driven digital transformation and project execution. Over 110 consultants across United States, Canada, Philippines and India. Learn more at www.bhcglobal.com www.bhccanada.ca

About POWERCONNECT.AI

POWERCONNECT.AI, a subsidiary of BHC Global, is a leading AI innovator for the energy and utility industry, transforming customer experiences and operations with GenAI-powered solutions. Founded in 2023, POWERCONNECT.AI's ValAI™ platform integrates seamlessly with Oracle and SAP, offering multilingual self-service, AI-driven training, and pre-built integrations with AMI, payment, and outage management systems. Empowering utilities nationwide, POWERCONNECT.AI delivers intuitive, all-in-one solutions tailored to industry needs. For more information, www.powerconnect.ai

