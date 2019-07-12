Bhang Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, July 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Bhang Inc. (CSE: BHNG) (the "Company") announces that it granted yesterday after market close an aggregate of 9,957,500 options to purchase subordinate voting shares of the Company to certain officers, employees and consultants. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.52.

7,775,000 of the stock options expire on July 11, 2024, 75,000 stock options expire on July 11, 2023, 1,822,500 stock options expire on July 11, 2022 and 285,000 stock options expire on July 11, 2020. All options were granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan as approved by the shareholders on November 8, 2018.

About Bhang

Bhang is committed to delivering exceptional sensory experiences to consumers at every point in their cannabis journey through its award-winning portfolio of brands. Bhang is a trusted cannabis house of brands with an extensive portfolio of over 100 cannabis, hemp-derived CBD and terpene products, including chocolates, pre-rolls, vapes, gums, beverages, gummies and mouth sprays, among others (which are sold through its licensees and/or by Bhang directly). Since 2010, Bhang has mastered the art of harnessing mutually-beneficial partnerships to bring safe, consistent and delicious products to consumers. Learn more at bhangnation.com.

