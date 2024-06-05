BH Telecom Corp. (FlexNetworks) Announces Major Connectivity Enhancements for Rural and Remote Saskatchewan Communities

SASKATOON, SK, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ - BH Telecom Corp. (FlexNetworks) is proud to announce a transformative initiative to bring high-speed Internet and enhanced connectivity to underserved communities across Saskatchewan, powered by a $10.5 million investment from the Universal Broadband Fund.

The commitment to bridging the digital divide ensures that over 2,000 households in 22 communities will benefit from state-of-the-art fibre internet by December 2025. As Saskatchewan's private telecom carrier headquartered in Saskatoon, FlexNetworks is well set up to assist the province in moving forward while being flexible to customers' needs, both business and residential. These initiatives align with the Government of Saskatchewan's 30 Goals for 2030, which include growing private capital investment in Saskatchewan to $16 billion annually.

"Our commitment to delivering the fastest and most reliable Internet in Saskatchewan demonstrates our dedication to the communities we serve," said Gianni Creta, CEO of FlexNetworks. "With speeds up to 2500 Mbps for residential customers on our fully-owned network, we are ensuring that residents and businesses have the connectivity they need to thrive in a digital world."

The UBF initiative is set to deliver Internet speeds of at least 50/10 Mbps in underserved communities, drastically improving access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities in these regions. FlexNetworks offers Saskatchewan's fastest internet with speeds up to 2500 Mbps residentially and 10 Gig commercially.

Quick Facts:

2,144 households to be connected

22 communities to benefit from high-speed Internet

Project completion by December 2025

Significant improvements in Internet speeds and reliability

The communities FlexNetworks will be connecting under the UBF program are: Alta Vista, Arlington Beach, Grasswood, Dundurn, Floral, Colesdale Park, Duval, Etters Beach, Glen Harbour, Kannata Valley, Mohr's Beach, North Colesdale Park, Pelican Pointe, Island View, Saskatchewan Beach, Silton, Simpson, Sorenson's Beach, Spring Bay, Sunset Cove, Uhl's Bay.

For more information on the universal broadband fund, please visit https://www.canada.ca/en/innovation-science-economic-development/news/2024/06/backgrounder-government-of-canada-to-bring-high-speed-internet-access-to-saskatchewan-communities.html and for information on new community construction timelines, please visit: https://flexnetworks.ca/flexhome-construction/

About FlexNetworks:

Fast-growing and forward-thinking, FlexNetworks is privately owned, well-funded and managed by a growing team of telecom experts. Since 2014, FlexNetworks has been an industry pacesetter, providing superior fibre-optic network solutions to businesses and residents in ON, MB and SK. Committed to advancing the country's fibre-optic infrastructure and improving opportunities for economic growth, the company focuses on delivering fast, reliable services to commercial, enterprise and residential customers with superior customer support. FlexNetworks is proud of its initiative to provide high-speed internet access to underserved communities in Saskatchewan.

