BGC Clubs welcome Ontario government's investment in affordable after school care

Funding will enhance support for more than 13,000 children and youth across the province.

BRANTFORD, ON, Oct. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - BGC Canada welcomed Minister Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, to BGC Brantford to announce an additional $1.1 million in provincial funding for Ontario's After School Program (ASP) for the 2023-24 school year. This is an important first step in ensuring that all children have access to safe, affordable care options during after school hours.

The funding will help BGC Clubs and other providers keep fees low while continuing to provide safe spaces, recreation opportunities, and healthy meals and snacks for thousands of children in Ontario.

"Our government is supporting opportunities for children and youth to be active and healthy," said Neil Lumsden, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. "This $1.1 million in additional funding for the 2023-24 school year will enable after school providers, like BGC Brantford, to continue serving high-priority neighbourhoods and tailor their programming to align with the needs of the local community."

"Ontario's After School Program is a key support for working families," said Brantford-Brant MPP Will Bouma. "A healthy child means happy parents, and these supervised, quality programs, delivered by local service providers, will continue to be an integral part of the daily routine for families in our community."

"Through Ontario's After School Program, BGC Clubs can provide affordable and high-quality programming to over 4,700 children and youth across the province," said Owen Charters, President & CEO, BGC Canada. "As Ontarians struggle with the rising cost of living, affordable after school care is a lifeline for parents. We look forward to continuing to partner with the Ministry on lowering costs for parents and expanding opportunities for children."

ASP allows over 13,000 children to participate in after school programs in priority communities across Ontario. This investment brings total program funding to $14.6M for the 2023-2024 school year.

"BGC Brantford is proud of our history of providing opportunities for children and youth, helping them to reach their full potential. We would not be able to operate our after school spaces without support from Ontario's After School Program," said Amy Valletta, BGC Brantford.

About BGC Canada

For 120+ years, BGC Canada has been creating opportunities for millions of Canadian kids and teens. As Canada's largest child and youth serving charitable and community services organization, our Clubs open their doors to young people of all ages and their families at 635 locations nationwide. During out-of-school hours in small and large cities, and rural and Indigenous communities, our trained staff and volunteers provide programs and services that help young people realize positive outcomes in self-expression, academics, healthy living, physical activity, job readiness, mental wellness, social development, leadership, and more. Opportunity changes everything. Learn more at bgccan.com and follow us on social media @BGCCAN.

