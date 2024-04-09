BGC Canada's Food Fund Gets a Boost with Over $3 Million In Donations from The Walmart Foundation and goeasy Ltd.'s Better Tomorrows Fund

BGC Canada puts out urgent call for additional partners as needs skyrocket.

TORONTO, April 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, BGC Canada is putting out an urgent ask for more partners for its crucial Food Fund as needs at Clubs from coast-to-coast increase and 1 million Canadian children live in poverty. The Walmart Foundation and goeasy Ltd. have answered the call so far in 2024, with significant donations to help kids thrive.

The Walmart Foundation has made a $1.8 million donation to support Kid Food Nation, a BGC Canada cooking program that teaches healthy food habits with culturally relevant food resources in a fun and interactive way. This program will impact upwards of 2,200 children and youth and provides a foundational building block for young people to create pathways for a healthier life. Kid Food Nation will also educate youth about food and culture, food production and food access.

As the inaugural partner, in 2023, goeasy Ltd. committed $1.4 million over three years to BGC Canada's Food Fund to help address the rising issue of food insecurity amongst Canadian households. Building on over two decades of partnership with BGC Canada, goeasy's 'Feed their Future' program will help provide 350,000 meals and snacks to children across the country who attend the BGC Clubs.

For 120+ years, BGC Canada has been creating opportunities for millions of Canadian kids and teens. As Canada's largest child and youth serving charitable and community services organization, BGC Canada works to combat food insecurity and its adverse effects as child poverty in Canada continues to rise. On a daily basis, Clubs deliver quality food and provide kids with access to nutritious meals and snacks - along with cooking classes to teach skills that will last a lifetime. Programs like Project Backpack also support wider community needs, with families receiving backpacks of food to help bridge the gap.

BGC Canada requires a minimum of $15 million annually to effectively run its food programs. The BGC Food Fund is still in need of additional partnerships as food insecurity rises in Canada.

"At BGC Canada, we are proud to develop culturally relevant meal and food literacy programs that reflect the diversity of Clubs and support daily nutrition needs. Support like the significant investments from goeasy Ltd and the Walmart Foundation will allow us to positively impact the 150,000+ children and youth we serve," said Owen Charters, President and CEO, BGC Canada. "Our Clubs serve more than 6 million healthy meals and snacks every year and Club leaders are telling us that the number of kids showing up to our programs on an empty stomach is growing. 69% of our Clubs operate in primarily BIPOC neighbourhoods, which have been historically unevenly impacted by food insecurity."

"The Walmart Foundation has committed to help strengthen food systems so that all people can access and choose healthier food," said Julie Gehrki, Vice President at the Walmart Foundation. "By supporting BGC Canada, which has significant presence in underserved communities, the Walmart Foundation hopes to support immediate needs for meals and snacks and equip youth for future generations with culturally relevant food education, strengthening local communities around the country."

"Since 2004, goeasy has donated over $4 million to BGC Canada through a variety of programs designed to support and empower the children and youth that use the clubs every day, including the easybites program, a 10-year, $2.5 million commitment to remodel 100 kitchens across the BGC network of clubs nationwide," said Andrea Fiederer, EVP & Chief Marketing Officer, goeasy Ltd. "With nearly a quarter of families eating less than they should be due to rising costs, the need is great. We hope other partners will join in to support the incredible work of BGC Canada in the fight to end food insecurity."

About BGC Canada

For 120+ years, BGC Canada (formerly Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada) has been creating opportunities for millions of Canadian kids and teens. As Canada's largest child and youth serving charitable and community services organization, our Clubs open their doors to young people of all ages and their families at 635 locations nationwide.

During out-of-school hours in small and large cities, and rural and Indigenous communities, our trained staff and volunteers provide programs and services that help young people realize positive outcomes in self-expression, academics, healthy living, physical activity, job readiness, mental wellness, social development, leadership, and more. Opportunity changes everything. Learn more at bgccan.com and follow us on social media @BGCCAN.

About Philanthropy at Walmart

Walmart.org represents the philanthropic efforts of Walmart and the Walmart Foundation. By focusing where the business has unique strengths, Walmart.org works to tackle key social and environmental issues and collaborate with others to spark long-lasting systemic change. Walmart has stores in 20 countries, employs more than 2 million associates and does business with thousands of suppliers who, in turn, employ millions of people. Walmart.org is helping people live better by supporting programs to accelerate upward job mobility for frontline workers, advance equity, address hunger, build inclusive economic opportunity for people in supply chains, protect and restore nature, reduce waste and emissions and build strong communities where Walmart operates. To learn more, visit walmart.org.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a Canadian company, headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, that provides non-prime leasing and lending services through its easyhome, easyfinancial and LendCare brands. Supported by over 2,400 employees, the Company offers a wide variety of financial products and services including unsecured and secured instalment loans, merchant financing through a variety of verticals and lease-to-own merchandise. Customers can transact seamlessly through an omnichannel model that includes online and mobile platforms, over 400 locations across Canada, and point-of-sale financing offered in the retail, powersports, automotive, home improvement and healthcare verticals, through over 9,500 merchant partners across Canada. Throughout the Company's history, it has acquired and organically served over 1.3 million Canadians and originated over $12.8 billion in loans.

Accredited by the Better Business Bureau, goeasy is the proud recipient of several awards in recognition of its exceptional culture and continued business growth including 2023 Best Workplaces™ in Financial Services & Insurance, Waterstone Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, ranking on the 2022 Report on Business Women Lead Here executive gender diversity benchmark, placing on the Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, ranking on the TSX30, Greater Toronto Top Employers Award and has been certified as a Great Place to Work®. The Company is represented by a diverse group of team members from 78 nationalities who believe strongly in giving back to communities in which it operates. To date, goeasy has raised and donated over $5.5 million to support its long-standing partnerships with BGC Canada and many other local charities. In 2023, the Company announced a 3-year, $1.4 million commitment to BGC Canada's Food Fund to help address the rising issue of food insecurity amongst Canadian households.

goeasy Ltd.'s common shares are listed on the TSX under the trading symbol "GSY".

SOURCE BGC Canada

For further information: To find out more about supporting BGC Canada's Food Fund Contact: Brooke Duval (she/her), Senior Director, Partnerships & Philanthropy, [email protected]; For more information about goeasy and our business units, visit www.goeasy.com, www.easyfinancial.com, www.lendcare.ca, www.easyhome.ca