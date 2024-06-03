BGC Canada Launches First-Ever Alumni Hall of Fame

Inductees include NHL star Taylor Hall, prominent sportscaster Kayla Grey, internationally acclaimed child psychiatrist Dr. Jean Clinton and politician Art Eggleton

TORONTO, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ - BGC Canada (formerly Boys & Girls Clubs), Canada's largest dedicated child and youth-serving organization, is pleased to announce the first inductees into the BGC Alumni Hall of Fame. All inductees are former BGC Club kids who embody positive change and are leaders and role models in their communities. They were inducted on Friday, May 31 at a gala event hosted by beloved Canadian comedian Steve Patterson, host of CBC's The Debaters. Patterson is also a former Club kid who knows the life-changing impact Clubs can have.

2024 BGC Alumni Hall of Fame (CNW Group/BGC Canada)

The 2024 Canadian inductees include alumni from professional fields ranging from media and sports to education and politics:

Kayla Grey, NBA Sportscaster, Changemaker: Grey joined BGC West Scarborough (Toronto) at 5 years old. She credits her Club with inspiring her lifelong love of basketball. She is now a reporter for the Toronto Raptors and has won multiple awards, including the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television's Changemaker Award.

Dr. Jean Clinton, Psychiatrist and Child Development Expert: Dr. Clinton is a world-renowned psychiatrist, internationally recognized expert on child development, and attended BGC Hamilton after her family immigrated to Canada. She specializes in child mental health and studying the impact of poverty.

Taylor Hall, NHL Player: The left winger for the Chicago Blackhawks grew up attending a Club in his hometown of Calgary and has hosted fundraising events at the BGC Club in Kingston to support their life-changing work.

Art Eggleton, Retired Politician: In a distinguished career, Eggleton served as the 59th and longest-serving Mayor of Toronto (1980-91), and as a Member of Parliament from 1993 – 2004, where he held numerous Cabinet positions. Most recently he has served in the Senate (2005-18). He is a fierce advocate of restorative justice and currently sits on the Board of Directors for BGC Toronto Kiwanis, his former Club.

"BGC Clubs across Canada are on the front lines of providing basic needs for children and youth so they can have a brighter future. Our 2024 Alumni Hall of Fame Inductees are proof that the future can indeed shine bright," said Owen Charters, President & CEO, BGC Canada. "Our goal is to bring every kid to the same starting line so they can thrive regardless of the hand they have been dealt. Our incredible inductees prove the life-changing impact a Club can have. We are proud to shine a light on their stories and thank them for giving back to our communities that need support more than ever."

Learn more about BGC Canada's Alumni Hall of Fame.

About BGC Canada

For 125 years, BGC Canada (formerly Boys & Girls Clubs) has been creating opportunities for millions of Canadian kids and teens. As Canada's largest child and youth serving charitable and community services organization, our Clubs open their doors to young people of all ages and their families at over 600 locations nationwide. During out-of-school hours in small and large cities, and rural and Indigenous communities, our trained staff and volunteers provide programs and services that help young people realize positive outcomes in self-expression, academics, healthy living, physical activity, job readiness, mental wellness, social development, leadership, and more. Opportunity changes everything. Learn more at bgccan.com and follow us on social media @BGCCAN.

