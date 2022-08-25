National partners are donating funds and school supplies to support BGC Clubs

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - When kids and teens go back to school in September, BGC Clubs across the country will be there to support them, thanks in part to generous funding from The Coca-Cola Foundation, Giant Tiger stores, OSL Retail Services and Kleenex®.

The pandemic has been difficult for many Canadians, especially young people, and even more so for those from vulnerable and equity-deserving populations. In addition to providing much-needed school supplies, BGC Clubs also offer a wide range of supports that so many young people will need during the school year, from PPE to homework help, postsecondary planning to mental health check-ins, peer support groups to healthy meals before and after school, and so much more.

As the 200,000 kids and teens BGC Clubs support at 736 locations across Canada head back to school this September, four of our corporate partners have shown their dedication to young people and families through significant donations for the second year in a row:

The Coca-Cola Foundation is donating $500,000 to support academic programs, after-school homework help and youth leadership at Clubs

is donating to support academic programs, after-school homework help and youth leadership at Clubs Giant Tiger Stores Limited is donating $150,000 to support the Giant Steps program, a national after-school homework program for students in grades 7-8, to help prepare them for the rigors of high school and equip them with strong academic habits and skills.

is donating to support the Giant Steps program, a national after-school homework program for students in grades 7-8, to help prepare them for the rigors of high school and equip them with strong academic habits and skills. OSL Retail Services is donating $50,000 to support #BGCBack2School and after-school programming at BGC Clubs. OSL is also hosting a school supply drive to directly support children and youth at school, as well as Club programming. Some Clubs have already received over 10,000 items, including backpacks, stationery, and calculators!

is donating to support #BGCBack2School and after-school programming at BGC Clubs. OSL is also hosting a school supply drive to directly support children and youth at school, as well as Club programming. Some Clubs have already received over 10,000 items, including backpacks, stationery, and calculators! Kleenex® is supporting children's education by generously donating $50,000 to help BGC Clubs continue providing valuable programs, resources, and school supplies.

The generosity of our supporters will allow BGC Clubs to continue providing safe places, in-person and virtually tailored to community need, and healthy, empowering relationships that help young people develop the confidence and resiliency they need to thrive when they return to school and for years to come.

If you would like to help, please consider donating to our #BGCBack2School campaign .

About BGC Canada

For 120+ years, BGC Canada has been creating opportunities for millions of Canadian kids and teens. As Canada's largest child and youth serving charitable and community services organization, our Clubs open their doors to young people of all ages and their families at 736 locations nationwide. During out-of-school hours in small and large cities, and rural and Indigenous communities, our trained staff and volunteers provide programs and services that help young people realize positive outcomes in self-expression, academics, healthy living, physical activity, job readiness, mental health, social development, leadership, and more. Opportunity changes everything. Learn more at bgccan.com and follow us on social media @BGCCAN.

