Youth of the Year is BGC Canada's (Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada's) national initiative to recognize and celebrate exceptional youth

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - BGC Canada is pleased to announce BGC Canada's 2025 National Youth of the Year, in partnership with Hyundai Canada and supported by Old Navy and Hershey Canada Inc.

Toronto's Ruben, age 17, was selected for his outstanding leadership, service, and achievements within his community at BGC St. Alban's Club.

Ruben - BGC Canada's National Youth of the Year (CNW Group/BGC Canada)

Ruben is passionate about being a voice for young people who want to make an impact. As Youth of the Year, he's ready to show young people across Canada the power of youth-led change.

Along with BGC's National Youth of the Year, BGC Canada had four other recipients from across the country. Those recipients include:

Grace, BGC Durham (ON)

Mackenzie, BGC Leduc (AB)

Yusef, BGC London (ON)

Zahra, BGC Ottawa (ON)

"Ruben is an incredible representative of BGC St. Alban's Club and his community of Weston-Mount Dennis in Toronto. I am extremely proud of him and all our participants in the Youth of the Year program," says Owen Charters, President & CEO, BGC Canada. "As BGC ambassadors, they are working to define the next generation of young people through their compassion, dedication, and drive. They have already made a strong impact on their local communities and Clubs, and I can't wait to see what they do next as they continue to grow and thrive."

Ruben has been involved with BGC St. Alban's Club for 10 years as a Club member, volunteer, and Club staff. He describes his Club experience as transformative, helping him build life skills like adaptability, teamwork, self-confidence, and leadership.

As a youth council member at his own Club, attending BGC Canada's 2023 National Youth Forum was a memorable experience that shaped how he wants to show up for his community. Outside of the Club, Ruben is a leader in his school community, stays grounded in his values, and always finds ways to uplift others.

"Some strengths I've found here at the Club, especially being in summer camp and lots of different spaces where I interact with people is definitely my communication and confidence. " said Ruben. " I'm very passionate about youth employment because nowadays it's hard to get jobs. When I got a job with BGC, it was my first job and I learned so many skills that I can transfer into different real-world experiences."

Youth of the Year award recipients will receive prize packs, laptops (from Best Buy Canada), and postsecondary scholarships, as well as media and leadership training to prepare them for the next 1.5 years as official BGC ambassadors.

The home Clubs of each Youth of the Year recipient will also receive a grant to further support their youth engagement and leadership work. Learn more about Youth of the Year at bgccan.com/youth-of-the-year and stay tuned for next year's Youth of the Year nominations and awards.

About BGC Canada

For 125 years, BGC Canada has been creating opportunities for millions of Canadian kids and teens. As Canada's largest child and youth serving charitable and community services organization, our Clubs open their doors to young people of all ages and their families at over 600 locations nationwide. During out-of-school hours in small and large cities, and rural and Indigenous communities, our trained staff and volunteers provide programs and services that help young people realize positive outcomes in self-expression, academics, healthy living, physical activity, job readiness, mental wellness, social development, leadership, and more. Opportunity changes everything. Learn more at bgccan.com and follow us on social media @BGCCAN.

