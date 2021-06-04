BGC Canada celebrates Unplug to Connect with Canadian icon Jully Black

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, young people, families, and Clubs are faced with many challenges. Fatigue around social distancing, isolation, and living in the virtual world for school, work, and to connect with family and friends is taking its toll on our mental health.

For this year's Unplug to Connect national awareness day, BGC Canada (formerly Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada) is celebrating the positive connections that our Clubs continue to create with young people and families in 775 communities nationwide during this trying time.

We are excited to announce that Jully Black will be hosting an #UnplugToConnect Instagram Live session with some of BGC Canada's Youth of the Year Club members on Friday, June 4 @ 7:00 p.m EDT. Watch on Jully's Instagram @missjullyblack.

As a BGC alumni and ambassador for our annual Unplug to Connect day, Jully will candidly talk with our youth about mental health, the importance of BGC Clubs in communities, and the power that young people have to shape our future.

"We are thrilled to have Jully Black join us again for Unplug to Connect to showcase some incredible young leaders and the positive impact of our Clubs," says Owen Charters, President & CEO, BGC Canada. "Although so much of our lives are online right now, we have seen that positive virtual connections, like those between young people and their Club staff, mentors, and peers, can reduce stress and build confidence at a time when we are all struggling with distancing and lockdowns. On June 4, we look forward to showing the strength of those connections."

On June 4, across our @bgccan social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter), BGC Canada will be highlighting Club stories, intentional connections, and how our Clubs directly contribute to positive mental health for young people.

