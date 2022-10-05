BGC Canada Celebrates Five-Year Milestone of the Giant Tiger Giant Steps Program that Provides Academic Support to Thousands of Club Youth Across Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW/ - BGC Canada is commemorating five years of Giant Tiger Giant Steps, a flagship program that has helped BGC Clubs across Canada provide invaluable academic support to thousands of Club youth.

The five-year milestone of the national Giant Tiger Giant Steps program is a cause for celebration. BGC Canada has a long-standing relationship with Giant Tiger that led to the creation of a national homework support program in 2017 called Giant Tiger Giant Steps that aimed to provide academic support for Club youth in Grade 7 and 8. Since then, fourteen grants have been given annually to BGC Clubs across Canada to run their Giant Tiger Giant Steps program, and this year there were even two rounds of grants. In total, 84 grants have been given to 42 clubs across eight provinces.

"We are excited to celebrate five years of the Giant Tiger Giant Steps program with BGC Canada," said Aaron Wade, Director, Brand and Customer Communications, Giant Tiger Stores Limited. "We believe in supporting organizations like BCG Canada that make a tangible difference because their success directly benefits the neighbourhoods they serve. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to empower youth across the country and help them achieve their academic goals."

These grants are used to purchase educational supplies, learning resources, and equipment, provide special events and field trips, hire and retain Club staff to run the program, and build meaningful relationships with the participants.

The Giant Tiger Giant Steps program is provided to Club members on an average of four days a week, and thousands of BGC youth in Grade 7 and 8 have received tutoring and mentoring in a space that is supportive and distraction-free.

Annual Club Reports have revealed six key outcomes for the program participants:

Improved academic performance

Increased interest in education

More frequent Club attendance

Higher levels of confidence

Participants felt supported by staff

Improved communication

It has provided an important space for the youth such as Morgan who said the program provided them with "access to computers and supplies that I don't have at home". Parents have also appreciated the opportunities the program has made possible for their children. One parent said, "The Giant Tiger Giant Steps homework program was the best thing that happened to us, as my son is now able to succeed in school."

BGC Canada looks forward to continuing its partnership with Giant Tiger to help more youth across the country achieve academic success.

Owen Charters, President & CEO of BGC Canada said this program encapsulates BGC Canada's values because "Removing barriers and creating opportunities for all kids and teens is at the heart of what we do."

About BGC Canada:

For 120+ years, BGC Canada has been creating opportunities for millions of Canadian kids and teens. As Canada's largest child and youth serving charitable and community services organization, our Clubs open their doors to young people of all ages and their families at 736 locations nationwide. During out-of-school hours in small and large cities, and rural and Indigenous communities, our trained staff and volunteers provide programs and services that help young people realize positive outcomes in self-expression, academics, healthy living, physical activity, job readiness, mental wellness, social development, leadership, and more. Opportunity changes everything. Learn more at bgccan.com and follow us on social media @BGCCAN.

About Giant Tiger:

Giant Tiger, the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, is on a mission to make every dollar matter and is committed to providing on-trend family fashion, groceries, and everyday household needs. The privately held company has over 260 locations across Canada and proudly employs over 10,000 members of Team Tiger. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. Whether Canadians are shopping in store or online at gianttiger.com, Giant Tiger makes it easy and fun for all to shop smart and save smart every day.

SOURCE BGC Canada

For further information: Mary O'Connell, BGC Canada, [email protected], 905-477-7272 x2202