BGC Canada and Kleenex® announce back-to-school partnership

The new partnership will help bring more educational supplies and resources to youth in Canada through a $100,000 donation

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - BGC Canada (formerly Boys and Girls Clubs of Canada) and Kleenex® Brand announced a new partnership today to help bring much needed school supplies and additional resources for out of school programs at BGC Clubs, just in time for the back-to-school season. Kleenex Brand is committing to a $100,000 donation that comes ahead of the much-anticipated school year and will help ensure kids across Canada have the confidence to thrive for all of life's moments.

The $100,000 donation from Kleenex will help provide the following for kids and teens at BGC Clubs across Canada:

Basic school supplies for kids as they head back to the classroom

More resources and supplies for Clubs to run before and after school programming

Additional resources to support caring Club staff as they boost educational growth for young people

Added capacity for Clubs to support young people as they go back to school, from mental health check-ins to homework help to healthy meals

"Whether online or in-person, our Clubs will be there to help young people when they head back to school in September," says Owen Charters, President & CEO, BGC Canada. "This generous donation to kick off our partnership with Kleenex will give BGC Clubs even more resources and capacity to support young people and families as we start the school year and begin the process of collectively recovering from the pandemic."

Through life-changing programs, community-based services, and relationships with peers and caring adults, BGC Canada helps kids and teens develop the skills they need to succeed. And it works—a recent study of Club youth in Manitoba, using 12 years of data, determined that young people begin to experience positive outcomes in as few as 20 visits to a Club, including higher math scores and more engagement in learning. And a study of Clubs in B.C. and Alberta found that 77% of young people who attend a Club want to challenge themselves more and try new things, while 80% feel more confident taking on responsibilities and helping others.

"With many BGC Clubs opening up across the country, we recognize the need for supplies and resources is greater than ever," says Natalia Surina, Kleenex Canada Marketing Director. "As a brand that exists to help you take on life's ordinary and extraordinary moments, we're proud to partner with BGC Clubs that directly serve the communities where were live and work, and in time for the back-to-school season."

For a limited time, look for special graphics on Canadian manufactured Kleenex Brand packs featuring the partnership. To learn more about BGC Canada, please visit bgccan.com or follow @BGCCAN on social media. To learn more about Kleenex, please visit Kleenex.com or follow @Kleenex on social media.

About BGC Canada

For 120+ years, BGC Canada has been creating opportunities for millions of Canadian kids and teens. As Canada's largest child and youth serving charitable and community services organization, our Clubs open their doors to young people of all ages and their families at 775 locations nationwide. During out-of-school hours in small and large cities, and rural and Indigenous communities, our trained staff and volunteers provide programs and services that help young people realize positive outcomes in self-expression, academics, healthy living, physical activity, job readiness, mental health, social development, leadership, and more. Opportunity changes everything. Learn more at bgccan.com and follow us on social media @BGCCAN.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's nearly 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

