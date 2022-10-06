BFL CANADA IS COMMITTED TO THE FUTURE OF CANADIAN HOCKEY

MONTREAL, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - BFL CANADA has been a long-time supporter of Canadian hockey, and more specifically women's hockey, through different programs and associations.

BFL CANADA will suspend its sponsorship of Hockey Canada men's hockey for the 2022-2023 season.

Like all Canadians, we expect Hockey Canada and its members to commit to change and actively pursue transparency and accountability within its organization. We expect stronger leadership from all Hockey Canada stakeholders to improve safety for all, on and off the ice.

BFL CANADA will continue to support women's and para hockey teams, and youth hockey, including Foundation initiatives benefiting youth and their parents, such as the Dream Come True Program and the Assist Fund.

We are committed to the future of Canadian hockey, and we want to be part of this journey with all Canadians.

ABOUT BFL CANADA

Founded in 1987 by Barry F. Lorenzetti, BFL CANADA is one of the largest employee-owned and operated Risk Management, Insurance Brokerage, and Employee Benefits consulting services firms in North America. The firm has a team of over 1,100 professionals located in twenty-four cities across the country. BFL CANADA is a founding Partner of Lockton Global LLP, a partnership of independent insurance brokers who provide Risk Management, Insurance and Benefits Consulting services in over 140 countries around the world. For more information, visit bflcanada.ca and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

