BFL CANADA ANNOUNCES THREE NEW MANAGING PARTNERS

Strategic Appointments of Patrick Leroux, Stephen Atkinson, and Dan Coyle

MONTREAL, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - BFL CANADA, one of the largest employee-owned and operated Risk Management, Insurance Brokerage, and Employee Benefits consulting services firms in North America, is pleased to announce the appointment of Patrick Leroux, Stephen Atkinson, and Dan Coyle as Managing Partners, joining the Montreal office immediately. As leaders and seasoned professionals with proven track records in the industry, they are each poised to enhance the company's service offerings by providing risk management and insurance solutions, with an emphasis on complex and international risks, along with mid-market and affinity business.

Lisa Giannone, President and COO of BFL CANADA, said: "These three major hires demonstrate BFL CANADA's commitment towards investing strategically in the acquisition of the best talents. This aligns perfectly with our unique business model and culture, as well as with our company's vision and objectives, to further enhance BFL CANADA's position as a leader in the insurance brokerage and risk management industry."

Patrick Leroux has been in the industry for over 30 years and is recognized as one of the top client relationship officers and business development leaders in his sector. Tasked with overseeing all facets of brokerage, he will focus on steering the company towards accelerated growth through delivering upon strategic initiatives to enhance BFL CANADA's value proposition for clients.

A seasoned industry professional, Stephen Atkinson has more than 17 years of experience in the insurance industry, including progressive business, industry, product, and people leadership roles. In his new role, he will oversee all aspects of client value creation, engagement, and growth, including broking and people leadership.

Dan Coyle has over 17 years of experience in the insurance sector, with a background in business and extensive underwriting experience. Dan is known for finding innovative solutions for complex and emerging risks for domestic and international corporate clients. In his new role, he will be in charge of all aspects of broking and supporting strategies to position BFL CANADA for accelerated profitable growth, while ensuring an exceptional customer experience and efficient business interactions with BFL CANADA's insurers and vendors.

"We are pleased to welcome these three well-respected professionals who are recognized for their contribution to the insurance and risk management landscape in Quebec. Their collective expertise will strengthen our ability to provide strategic guidance and unparalleled service to our clients in Montreal and Eastern Canada and to address their evolving needs and complex risk challenges locally and internationally," said Frédérik Pelaez, Executive Vice-President, Eastern Region and Executive Sponsor — Risk Advisory Services Practice.

These strategic appointments underscore BFL CANADA's commitment to delivering holistic, innovative, and personalized solutions to its clients, thereby enhancing service across the country.

ABOUT BFL CANADA

Founded in 1987 by Barry F. Lorenzetti, BFL CANADA is one of the largest employee-owned and operated Risk Management, Insurance Brokerage, and Employee Benefits consulting services firms in North America. The firm has a team of over 1,350 professionals located in twenty-seven offices across the country. BFL CANADA is a founding Partner of Lockton Global LLP, a partnership of independent insurance brokers who provide Risk Management, Insurance and Benefits Consulting services in over 140 countries around the world. For more information, visit bflcanada.ca and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and Facebook.

