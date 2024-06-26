Beyond the "move more, eat less" conversation, ending weight loss stigma with convenient, on-demand treatment options for Canadians

Felix Health is working to change the narrative of blame and shame with a modern approach to weight management guided by expert Dr. Sean Wharton, co-lead author of the Canadian Obesity Guidelines.

TORONTO, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Felix Health , a leader in on-demand everyday healthcare in Canada, is looking to spark a conversation through a campaign that highlights a new virtual weight loss service. Felix wants those who struggle with weight management to know that seeking help isn't cheating. Most conversations around weight loss are framed as a matter of choice and willpower. But for the one in four Canadian adults classified as living with obesity and overweight,1 diet and exercise alone are insufficient for long-term weight loss, leading to guilt, blame and shame.

Felix Health launches campaign to spark conversation around a new science-backed virtual weight management service. (CNW Group/Felix Health)

"Biological factors, such as genetics and hormones, can determine up to 70% of a person's overall weight2," says Dr. Sean Wharton, Felix Health's newest weight management advisor, co-lead author of the Canadian Obesity Guidelines, and expert in diabetes and bariatric medicine. "These biological factors often need to be addressed in combination with healthy lifestyle changes for effective weight management. The good news is there are additional treatment options that are safe and effective and can be integrated into an existing weight management plan."

Powered by technology, Felix Health's seamless service is setting a new standard for weight management, introducing new and modern treatment plans tailored to an individual's unique needs while helping to remove stigma. From an online health screener to convenient virtual conversations with healthcare practitioners, to the delivery of treatments to your door, Felix Health is committed to the full patient journey.

"This program was developed to deliver options for our patients by providing prescription medication, recommended lifestyle changes and personalized support from our medical practitioners. Ultimately, we believe that people living with the complications of elevated weight should feel comfortable seeking weight loss treatment in a way that works best for them," said Dr. Kelly Anderson, Medical Director of Felix Health.

The Felix Health campaign is meant to initiate a conversation about supportive, on-demand weight loss care and can be seen in targeted channels like Toronto out of home, digital, print and streaming.

The Felix Health campaign is meant to initiate a conversation about supportive, on-demand weight loss care and can be seen in targeted channels like Toronto out of home, digital, print and streaming.

Beyond weight loss, Felix Health aims to make healthcare more accessible for Canadians and offers treatments for other everyday health issues such as menopause, erectile dysfunction, acne, hair loss and more.



