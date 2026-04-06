LONGUEUIL, QC, April 6, 2026 /CNW/ - On April 6, 2026, the Artemis II mission officially completed a lunar flyby, making Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut Colonel Jeremy Hansen and his crewmates, NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch, the space explorers who have ventured farther into space than anyone before.

The crew reached the furthest point of the mission, 406,773 km away from Earth, allowing them to glimpse places on the Moon that have never been seen before by human eyes. The crew officially broke the Apollo 13 record of 400,171 km, set back on April 14, 1970. During the flyby manoeuvre, they came around the far side of the Moon with unique images and having experienced the Earthrise – Earth rising over the edge of the Moon.

Jeremy Hansen, now the only Canadian to have flown around the Moon, is on his way back to Earth, a journey that should take about four days to complete. The Orion spacecraft will harness the Earth–Moon gravity field on its way back, being pulled back naturally by Earth's gravity before splashing down into the Pacific Ocean, near the coast of San Diego. Splashdown is currently scheduled for April 10.

Quotes

"With Jeremy Hansen onboard Artemis II, Canada is making history – an achievement that fills the nation with pride and inspires Canadians everywhere. Canadians have been awestruck by the majestic images that the Artemis II crew has shared with the world. Our seat on this mission builds on decades of contributions and strategic investments in Canada's space sector and proves that our nation's expertise has been pivotal to space exploration endeavours."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"On April 6, 2026, the Artemis II crew achieved a historic milestone, completing a lunar flyby and venturing farther into space than any humans before. The breathtaking images shared by Jeremy and his crewmates have revealed both the vastness of space and the fragility of our planet. This mission is about more than exploration. It is a source of national pride and inspiration, empowering Canadians to imagine bold futures and reaffirming that Canada is strong, resilient, and ready to explore beyond Earth with our partners."

– Lisa Campbell, President of the Canadian Space Agency

"Witnessing Earth beyond the edge of the Moon is a powerful reminder that we all share this one planet and that, if we hope to thrive and endure, we must learn to come together and collaborate. What we have accomplished so far with Artemis II fills me with hope for the future: hope in our ability to grow, advance, and evolve."

– Jeremy Hansen, Canadian Space Agency astronaut

Quick facts

During the lunar flyby, the crew passed within approximately 6,545 kilometres of the Moon's surface at its closest approach.

Artemis II is the first crewed test flight of the multi-mission Artemis campaign, which is set to build the expertise for a lasting return to the Moon and lay an important foundation for deep-space exploration to more distant destinations like Mars.

Jeremy Hansen was confirmed as a crewmember of the Artemis II mission in April 2023, becoming the first CSA astronaut to be assigned to a lunar mission.

Canada has a seat on Artemis II thanks to decades of contributions and strategic investments, notably in space robotics systems, proving that Canada's expertise is instrumental to space exploration endeavours.

Associated links

Artemis II: Destination Moon

CSA astronaut Jeremy Hansen's biography

Information kit – Artemis II mission

Website: www.asc-csa.gc.ca

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SOURCE Canadian Space Agency

Contact information: Canadian Space Agency, Media Relations Office, Telephone: 450-926-4370, Email: [email protected]